Richard Tice accuses Tories of 'dirty tricks campaign' and claims Reform UK is 'tainted' by series of 'stitch-ups'

1 July 2024, 20:02 | Updated: 1 July 2024, 20:16

Richard Tice has told LBC the Conservatives have ran a "dirty tricks campaign"
Richard Tice has told LBC the Conservatives have ran a "dirty tricks campaign". Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Richard Tice has told LBC that Reform UK has been "tainted" by a series of stitch-ups - accusing the Conservatives of a "dirty tricks campaign".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Tice told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that the Conservatives had orchestrated a "complete stitch up".

His comments come after one of their candidates defected to the Tories - and a campaigner was recorded using a racial slur to describe the Prime Minister.

The former party leader said: "We have a number of candidates who have been offered inducements just before nominations closed, as they closed and even now.

"This is a dirty tricks campaign, either being co-ordinated locally, or under the suggestions of CCHQ.

"I think this whole thing has been pre-planned, it's a complete stitch-up," he said.

Richard Tice accuses Tories of 'dirty tricks'

'Disgraceful'

He also defended his party, saying he doesn't accept there's a "toxic element" following the revelations.

He said that the actions of Channel 4, which broadcast an interview in which a Reform campaigner used a racial slur while discussing Rishi Sunak, were "quite frankly disgraceful" and that the party has been "tainted".

"Let me tell you, not a single person on the thousands of doors that I'm talking to raises this issue," he said.

"That is partly because what Channel 4 did was, frankly disgraceful, using an actor, using his acting voice.

"He's a specialist in secret filming. He lied about his profession.

"Everybody's seen through that. Everyone sees that exactly for what it is. 

"You've actually only got to look around some of our candidates, the amazing videos from the Sikhs that we've got standing for us in where, in London and elsewhere, we've got huge diversity within our party.

"Let me just remind you, our deputy leader is from an ethnic minority, and our other joint deputy leader is gay.

"So actually, in terms of the leadership team, we've got more diversity than probably any other party, and we're very proud of that."

Reform UK campaigners heard making racial slurs in Channel 4 sting

Mr Tice also spoke of being "utterly failed" by a vetting company they paid £144,000 to check candidates.

"They were given all the data, and then they didn't deliver anything. So that was clearly very disappointing.

He added that every party has had issues.

"Whether it's the Green Party, the Labour Party or the Tory Party, everybody's had issues, particularly around a snap election.

"Of course, we're a relatively new party. We will admit our mistakes, we'll learn from them, we'll move forward.

"But there is something going on out and about in the country, and people are seeing through this, and they're saying we want change, we want a real alternative, and we want Reform."

Sunak says Reform campaigner’s racial slur hurts and Farage has questions to answer

He also said Reform UK could take legal action over the footage.

"I think also it's a matter for the police, actually. And so, you know, there's, there's lots of action that needs to take place.

"It's disgraceful. We've been tainted.

"We've been, I think, deeply unfairly attacked by this, and it could well amount to deliberate electoral interference.

"So yes, it's very serious indeed."

Despite this, Mr Tice insisted the party would win seats in the election: "We're going to surprise - there are 'shy Reformers' out there".

"Polls go up and down, we've been growing in the polls, levelled off a bit and actually growing again...

"I think we're going to surprise massively on the up side on election day - there's a lot of shy Reformers out there...you only have to see our 5,000 person rally at the NEC yesterday.

"I think everyone accepts now, we will win seats and that's a sign of progress."

Richard Tice has told LBC Reform UK has been 'tainted' by a series of stitch-ups
Richard Tice says Reform UK has been 'tainted' by a series of stitch-ups. Picture: Getty

When asked about the French parliamentary election, the first round of which saw major gains from the far-right National Rally party, Mr Tice spoke of "anxiety" within the French youth.

"Let's wait and see what happens in the second round...

"If you look at [National Rally president Jordan] Bardella, there's something going on in France - a deep level of dissatisfaction with the status quo...

"His youth is interesting and it's interesting how we're getting [support] from young people - I think there's a shift against the establishment....

"There's a significant level of anxiety amongst the youth about actually what prospects do they have...

"People are looking for an alternative and that is what we represent."

The Conservative Party has been approached for comment.

Channel 4 have been approached for comment.

