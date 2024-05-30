Two arrested over raid at Richmond jewellers day before robbery victim found dead

Two arrests have been made in connection with the robbery. Picture: MPS/Social media

By Flaminia Luck

Two people have been arrested over a raid at a jewellery shop in Richmond the day before the robbery victim was found dead.

On Saturday, two men entered a shop on Kew Road and assaulted a member of staff before stealing a quantity of high value watches.

The victim, Oliver White, 27, was not seriously injured in the attack but was found dead at home the day after.

His family have said they believe he took his own life due to the "distress" of the crime.

A woman, aged in her 30s, has been released under investigation.

A man, also aged in his 30s was arrested on Wednesday and bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Mather, from the Met’s Flying Squad, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Mr White’s family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time. We would ask that they are given the privacy they need to grieve.

“We are working tirelessly to get them the answers they need and are making good progress with our investigation. We urge anyone who has information that could assist us to get in touch as soon as possible.

“The images we have provided are good quality and someone must recognise the men we need to speak to. If you don’t want to contact police, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Alana Dredge posted tributes on Instagram after her partner Oliver White died. Picture: Instagram

Mr White’s parents said he had been left “traumatised and unable to speak” following the robbery.

In a statement released through the police, his parents said: "He had been the victim of a terrifying attack and high value robbery at his place of work, which was later shared widely on social media."

“Sadly, it is our belief that Oliver subsequently took his own life due to the anguish and distress of this terrible incident.

“As a family we are devastated by the loss of our beautiful, funny, loyal boy, who lit up every room he walked into.

“We are desperately trying to make sense and come to terms with this tragic incident and plead that we are given the privacy to grieve without additional stress and intrusion into our lives.”

