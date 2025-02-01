Rick Stein feels 'a bit sorry' for former Masterchef host Gregg Wallace following slew of misconduct allegations

1 February 2025, 15:14 | Updated: 1 February 2025, 15:27

TV chef Rick Stein has sympathy for Gregg Wallace
TV chef Rick Stein has sympathy for Gregg Wallace following misconduct complaints. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

TV chef Rick Stein has said he feels "a bit sorry" for TV presenter Gregg Wallace after he stepped away from hosting MasterChef following a host of misconduct complaints.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 78-year-old said he felt what happened to Wallace, who has stepped back from the hit BBC One cooking show as production company Banijay UK investigates claims of alleged misconduct, was "unfortunate".

Stein added it would "affect me terribly" if he found himself in a similar situation, before clarifying he had not "got any skeletons in a cupboard".

In an interview with The Telegraph, Stein said he knew Wallace, saying he is "just a different personality to me".

He added: "It's sort of unfortunate if you are that sort of person that you can come a bit unstuck.

"I think partly he hadn't really taken on that you can't say certain things now. It's not so much that he was a nasty person.

"I'm lucky that I've got sons who will instantly tell me, 'listen, you can't say this'. And if you don't pick up on that, the fact that things change, well that's not very clever.

"Sometimes you think, 'I can't believe this', and then you think 'well, that's the way it is'. There's no point in getting all stroppy about it.

"I feel a bit sorry for him really. But I don't like sleaziness so I'm not saying that (about all of Wallace's behaviour). But he just didn't realise that the wind had changed."

2007 Bestest Gala Dinner
The chef said he felt what happened to Wallace was "unfortunate" . Picture: Getty
Wallace has denied all alegations
Wallace has denied all allegations. Picture: Getty

Wallace's lawyers previously told the BBC "it is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature".

The most recent series of MasterChef: The Professionals continued to air last year amid allegations against Wallace, but two MasterChef celebrity Christmas specials were pulled from the BBC's schedule in December 2024.

Food critic Grace Dent will judge the forthcoming 20th series of Celebrity MasterChef alongside John Torode.

BBC bosses previously said the corporation will not "tolerate behaviour that falls below the standards we expect" and will continue to champion "a culture that is kind, inclusive and respectful".

Read more: Restaurant critic Giles Coren reveals prostate cancer diagnosis and says he had to 'demand' test from NHS

Read more: Emily in Paris star Lily Collins shares news of first child with husband Charlie McDowell through surrogacy

A memo sent to staff by the BBC director-general, Tim Davie, and Charlotte Moore, chief content officer, said the corporation would be supporting MasterChef producer Banijay UK in its investigation.

Earlier this month, Banijay UK said in a statement: "It is important to note that MasterChef welfare processes are regularly adapted and strengthened and there are clear protocols to support both crew and contributors.

"These include multiple ways of reporting issues, including anonymously. HR contact details are promoted and contributors are assigned a point of contact on set available to discuss any issues or concerns."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kate is a royal patron of the Rugby Football Union while William, the Prince of Wales, is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

The Princess of Wales wishes England rugby team good luck ahead of opening Six Nations match against Ireland

The funeral for the Dublin-born former band member of pop group The Nolans - formed alongside her sisters - took place at St Paul's Church, Blackpool

Linda Nolan's funeral takes places as star is laid to rest in pink sparkly coffin surrounded by loved ones

No survivors expected after air ambulance crashes in Philadelphia

Seven dead after medical plane carrying sick child erupts into fireball and crashes into Philadelphia neighbourhood

Taxes are set to rise in line with inflation on Saturday.

Price of wine and spirits to increase while tax on draught pints to drop amid changes set to come into effect on Saturday
A Mercedes collided into barriers at the Marine Lake, Southport, ending up partially submerged in the water

Appeal for missing driver after Mercedes crashes into lake

At least four people have died overnight as Russian drone and missile strikes continued to pound Ukraine's towns and cities, local officials said.

Russian drone and missile attacks in Ukraine kill 'at least four people' as Moscow's troops continue advance in Ukraine

Palestinian prisoners as greeted as they exit a Red Cross bus after being released from Israeli prison

Palestinian prisoners arrive in West Bank as three more Israeli hostages freed by Hamas

The Huszti sisters

Second body found in river during search for missing sisters who disappeared in Aberdeen last month

Lily Collins welcomes her first child with husband Charlie McDowell

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins shares news of first child with husband Charlie McDowell through surrogacy

Richard Tice has defended a Reform UK MP convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend

'We all make mistakes': Richard Tice defends Reform MP who assaulted ex-girlfriend as he rules out suspension

General view of a Barclays bank in Moorgate as reports state...

Major glitch still affecting Barclays customers, 24 hours on from initial outage - with some still locked out accounts

Two hostages have arrived in Israel after Hamas handed them over to the Red Cross in southern Gaza

Two Israeli hostages held in Gaza released by Hamas and handed over to Red Cross - with third set to be freed soon

Six people were onboard a small medical jet which came down in a residential area of Philadelphia yesterday.

Plane carrying mother and child after life-saving treatment crashes into Philadelphia - just days after DC tragedy

Prince Andrew was friends with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew could face new probe into Epstein ties as new FBI chief says he'll 'do anything' to uncover truth

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press on Friday

Trump launches trade war with China, Canada and Mexico, sparking fears for global economy

Giles Coren

Restaurant critic Giles Coren reveals prostate cancer diagnosis and says he had to 'demand' test from NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rescuers expect to find the bodies of every DC plane crash victim

Every DC crash victim 'expected to be found', fire chief says, with plane fuselage to be hauled up from river
An influencer has slammed the government for fining parents when they take kids out of school during term time.

'I was fined for taking my children on holiday during term time - the government has no right to punish me'
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles 'set to star' in Amazon Prime documentary

Oliver White took his own life "as a direct result" of the robbery.

Jewellery store manager who took his own life after £1.4m raid 'saw the best in most people,' mum says
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaking during the Reform UK North West Essex conference at Parklands Quendon Hall

Nigel Farage says Tories are 'becoming desperate' as he stages Reform rally in Kemi Badenoch's constituency
A fire broke out at a synagogue in Salford

Large fire at synagogue in Salford as dozens of firefighters rush to the scene

Ukrainian soldiers raising the country's flag.

Europe divided over sending peacekeeping force to Ukraine

A man who was caught in the act stealing packets of meat from a supermarket has been jailed.

'You're nicked': Bodyworn camera footage shows moment police officer tackles serial shoplifter to the ground
Tony Blair

Brits 'will sacrifice privacy for efficiency', Blair claims as he pushes for digital ID cards and facial recognition
Crews search for survivors in the Potomac River outside Washington Reagan National Airport on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

Horrifying moment of Washington mid-air crash, as Trump claims helicopter was 'flying too high'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein kept in touch longer than the duke had previously said

'We'll play some more soon': Prince Andrew's message to Jeffrey Epstein two months after he said contact ended
The Princess has given birth to a baby daughter named Athena

Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby daughter Athena 'several weeks early' weighing just 4lb 5oz
Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025.

'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News