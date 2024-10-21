Rihanna's boyfriend A$AP Rocky is 'set to buy' EFL club following success of 'Welcome to Wrexham'

Rapper A$AP Rocky is set to buy EFL Club Tranmere Rovers. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Rapper A$AP Rocky is set to buy EFL football club Tranmere Rovers after partnering with celebrity lawyer Joe Tacopina, according to reports.

The 36-year-old, who is in a relationship with pop superstar Rihanna, is said to be part of an investment group led by Tacopina.

The lawyer, who formerly represented Donald Trump, has reportedly been in talks with the League Two side for over six months over an 80 percent stake worth £15 million.

The proposal is awaiting approval from the EFL but the rapper is reportedly likely to attend games at Tranmere’s Prenton Park once the deal has been confirmed.

The 36-year-old rapper is in a relationship with pop superstar Rihanna. Picture: Alamy

A source told the Sun: “Rocky is tight with Joe and has committed to the Tranmere bid. Joe has been to Tranmere matches and Rocky has plans to go over too after the deal is completed.

“We may even see Rihanna watching League Two football.”

“Joe thinks Tranmere - a famous club, near to Liverpool - is undervalued and that by clever marketing and celebrity endorsement he can transform it.

“With the likes of Rocky on board, maybe so…”

A documentary in the style of 'Welcome to Wrexham' could be created following the takeover, reports claim.

The Disney+ show follows the journey of Hollywood’s Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds after purchasing Welsh side Wrexham and taking them from Non-League into League One.

Hollywood’s Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds purchased Welsh side Wrexham. Picture: Alamy

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, shares two children with Rihanna - RZA, who is two, and 15-month-old Riot Rose.

Tacopina has bought a host of Italian clubs. He was part of the US group that bought Roma in 2011 before selling it and moving on to Bologna three years later.

He then bought Venezia a year later and took them from the fourth tier to the second division before being knighted by the city.

He bought his fourth Italian side, SPAL, in 2021 but the club were relegated to the third tier last season and started the current campaign on minus three points for missing a tax payment leading to a three-month suspension for Tacopina.