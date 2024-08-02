Breaking News

Riot erupts in Sunderland as protestors clash with police in 'appalling scenes' in wake of Southport stabbings

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Henry Moore and Chris Chambers

Protests have erupted in Sunderland tonight as protestors threw bottles, set a fire, tipped cars upside down and chanted Tommy Robinson's name.

Mounted police and officers in riot gear clashed with protestors as hundreds gathered in the city's centre in response to Monday's Southport stabbings.

Men were filmed kicking what appeared to be an Uber as they shouted anti-Islam chants.

Northumbria Police have advised members of the public to avoid Sunderland city centre due to "ongoing disorder".

"We want our country back," could be heard as balaclava-wearing protesters walked through the city centre.

Footage showed thugs tipping a car as they chanted "get them out" and "whose streets, our streets".

Reacting to the shocking scenes, North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said: “I’m appalled by scenes from Sunderland.

"Make no mistake, if your response to tragedy is to use it to commit violence, to abuse others, attack the police and damage property you stand for nothing except thuggery.

"It’s not protest. It’s crime and disorder. You don’t speak for Sunderland. You don’t speak for this region. Those grieving in Southport will take no comfort from this.”

Northumbria Police said officers were subjected "serious violence" as thugs caused chaos in the city

"The scenes that we are seeing are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

"Ensuring the public’s safety is our utmost priority."

As protestors gathered in Sunderland, counter-protestors came together in Liverpool to defend a mosque from potential violence.

A car was tipped as violence erupted. Picture: social media

People protest in Sunderland city centre following the stabbing attacks on Monday in Southport, in which three young children were killed. Picture: Alamy

Mounted officers follow people protesting in Sunderland city centre following the stabbing attacks on Monday in Southport, in which three young children were killed. Picture: Alamy

A man with Nazi tattoos in Sunderland. Picture: social media

A crowd of about 200 anti-racist protesters gathered outside the Abdullah Quilliam Mosque in Liverpool after rumours of a far-right protest there.

Seventy-year-old Pat, who did not want to give her second name, held a placard saying "Nans against Nazis".

She said: "We're telling them wherever they go, we'll be there.

"We've never allowed them in the city of Liverpool."

This comes after police promised a "robust response" to any disruption this weekend.

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick, Brian Booth, Acting Deputy National Chair of the Police Federation, declared authorities will be ready to handle any disruption that arises.

He said: "I think you can see from the lead from the government that the police are gearing up very much for this weekend.

"There will be sufficient resources to manage all these incidents that are going to be taking place around the country.

"The officers are very well trained, they will be well equipped and I just hope that the public are starting to listen to what's been happening in the mainstream media and the help stations like yourselves have been doing to try and alleviate some of these tensions and hopefully the general public will stay at home."

Keir Starmer said on Thursday that he was launching a special unit to tackle the violent disorder, that would share information across forces and use facial recognition software to identify criminals.

Meanwhile, Gavin Stephens, the chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said prosecutors would be on standby to deliver "swift justice" to rioters.

He said: "We agreed as police chiefs to step up our resourcing over the weekend so we will have surge capacity in our intelligence, in our briefing and in the resource that is out in local communities.

"It was really good that we were able to agree also yesterday with the support from our justice partners that there will be additional prosecutors available to make swift decisions, so we have swift justice."