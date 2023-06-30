Brits travelling to France warned of curfews and car attacks as Government issues new advice amid ‘unpredictable’ riots

30 June 2023, 18:28 | Updated: 30 June 2023, 18:32

The riots started on Tuesday.
By Jenny Medlicott

Brits visiting France have been issued new travel advice as the government warns of public spaces and cars being targeted in growing riots across the country.

The UK foreign office has urged Brits intending to visit France to check before travelling and stay vigilant on their trips after a string of “violent” riots across the country.

It comes after the death of 17-year-old Nahel M, a French-Algerian delivery driver who was shot by a police officer in a routine traffic stop on Tuesday 27 June.

Guidance from the foreign office reads: “Since 27 June, riots have taken place across France. Many have turned violent.

“Shops, public buildings and parked cars have been targeted. There may be disruptions to road travel and local transport provision may be reduced. Some local authorities may impose curfews. Locations and timing of riots are unpredictable.

“You should monitor the media, avoid areas where riots are taking place, check the latest advice with operators when travelling and follow the advice of the authorities.”

Riots broke out the same evening as news of the teenager's death travelled, resulting in the first night of unrest, with bins and barricades set ablaze and firecrackers thrown at police.

But as the week continued the riots started to ramp up, as over 150 people were arrested on the Wednesday night, increasing to at least 875 arrests on the Thursday.

Read more: France deploys armoured vehicles to stop riots as bus and tram services scrapped after three nights of devastation

Read more: Violence and looting spreads across France after police ‘execution’ of teenager - as Macron parties with Elton

More than 40,000 officers have been deployed to tackle the growing riots.
Read more: Moment flagship Nike store in central Paris is ransacked by looters as wave of rioting sweeps France

Read more: France deploys 40,000 more police, as officers tear gas Paris protesters led by mother of teen boy 'executed' by officer

The French government has deployed over 40,000 officers to respond to the growing unrest across the country, with riots raging from Lille to Marseille, which banned public demonstrations.

Meanwhile French prime minister Elisabeth Borne announced officers will deploy armoured vehicles on Friday.

She said “additional mobile forces" will be brought in, adding that "large-scale events binding personnel and potentially posing risks to public order" will be cancelled.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin has told regional authorities to stop bus and tram services from 9pm local time.

He also requested that fireworks, petrol cans and flammable products be banned.

He said 3,880 fires broke out on public roads across the country on Thursday,

Tourists have been warned of cars being targeted.
French president Emmanuel Macron has urged for calm and told parents to stop their children joining the disorder, but the president has also been criticised as he was spotted dancing at an Elton John concert in Paris on Wednesday.

The officer responsible for Nahel’s death has been charged with homicide and remains in custody.

But furious rioters have taken to the streets as it brought back to light issues around racial profiling and police relations with ethnic minorities.

