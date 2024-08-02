Moment rioter gets instant comeuppance from police dog after taunting officers that he 'pays their wages'

Instant karma for Hartlepool protester as dog bites him on the bum

By Kit Heren

This is the moment a rioter got instant karma from a police dog after baiting police officers during a violent protest in Hartlepool.

The man was taking part in a riot in the north-east town on Wednesday, one of several that broke out this week after the killing of three girls in Southport on Monday.

Eight people were arrested during the violent disorder in Hartlepool, after clashes with riot police, and officers warned that more arrests would come from their "relentless" pursuit of wrongdoers.

Amid the violent scenes, one protester in Hartlepool sparked amusement online by getting his comeuppance from a police dog.

The man was seen filming police and shouting "okay, okay, okay" at officers.

A police car burns as officers are deployed on the streets of Hartlepool following a violent protest. Picture: Alamy

He was then shown in bizarre footage shared online squatting up and down and slapping his backside at them.

The protester began walking away when a police dog starts barking at him, before reappearing in the footage with a can of beer.

He then became aggressive with police, shouting "don't touch me, I pay your wages."

A police dog began jumping up and down at him, prompting the rioter to joke that police should give him a drink.

The animal then jumped onto him as he was walking away, biting his backside.

Police officers outside a damaged butchers shop in Hartlepool. Picture: Alamy

Over 100 people were arrested during the riots across London, Manchester, Hartlepool and Southport after the attacks on Monday, when Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine were stabbed at a Taylor Swift dance class.

The suspect charged with three murders and ten attempted murders is a 17-year-old born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents named Axel Rudakubana.

More protests are expected on Friday night and over the weekend. The government announced a violent disorder unit to combat the protests on Thursday.

A Home Office minister told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Friday that anyone caught organising a violent riot was being watched by the authorities.

Firefighters tend to a burning police car burns as officers are deployed on the streets of Hartlepool. Picture: Alamy

Hartlepool police said after the riots: "Eight arrests were made during the evening relating to public order offences.

"A full criminal investigation is under way and we expect further arrests to be made in the coming days.

"We understand that these events will have been hugely concerning to our communities and we want to reassure people that the actions of those involved will be dealt with to bring those responsible to justice.

"In the meantime there will remain a visible police presence in the area."