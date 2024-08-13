Rioter caught looting Lush and Shoezone in England top pleads guilty

13 August 2024, 14:48

John Honey has pleaded guilty to several offences
John Honey has pleaded guilty to several offences. Picture: Humberside Police, Social Media

By Henry Moore

A man filmed looting shops while wearing an England flag top during riots in Hull has pleaded guilty to several offences.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

John Honey, 25, took to Hull city centre on August 3 before looting Lush, the O2 store and Shoezone.

He pleaded guilty to all three counts of burglary and the racially aggravated criminal damage of a BMW and nine other cars.

Judge John Thackray KC, the recorder of Hull, said Honey could be sentenced as early as today.

Hull was the scene of mass unrest as far-right riots erupted in the wake of the killing of three young girls in Southport.

At least 33 people were arrested during a violent riot that saw a number of shops and a hotel targeted.

11 officers were injured in the riots, Humberside Police said. In a recent update, police called on anyone with information regarding the riots to come forward.

An update read: “A further seven people have been charged with offences relating to the disorder in Hull City Centre on Saturday 3 August.

John Honey was also charged with damaging a number of cars
John Honey was also charged with damaging a number of cars. Picture: Humberside Police

“We continue to appeal to anyone who has any information, dashcam, or mobile footage relating to any of the disorder, to please call us on 101 quoting Operation Executive.

“Information can also be passed directly to the investigation team and will be dealt with in the strictest confidence through the Major Incident Public Portal.”

This comes as a 13-year-old girl has been convicted for threatening unlawful violence outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Aldershot during the disorder sparked by the Southport murders.

There have been 61 arrests with 22 charged, and three convicted on charges of violent disorder, awaiting sentencing, amidst riots in Hull 10 days ago.
There have been 61 arrests with 22 charged, and three convicted on charges of violent disorder, awaiting sentencing, amidst riots in Hull 10 days ago. Picture: Alamy

The youth pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Tuesday following a protest outside Potters International Hotel on July 31.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted threatening unlawful violence that would cause a person to fear for his or her personal safety while with three or more other people in the Hampshire town.

The girl, who sat with her parents throughout the short hearing, will be sentenced on 30 September at the same court.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said she was seen punching and kicking the entrance to the hotel.

Thomas Power, a senior crown prosecutor, said: "This alarming incident will have caused genuine fear amongst people who were being targeted by these thugs - and it is particularly distressing to learn that such a young girl participated in this violent disorder.

"Large scale public unrest is never acceptable and the Crown Prosecution Service will not hesitate to respond swiftly and robustly to uphold law and order."

