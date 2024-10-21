Rioter dies in prison after being jailed for two years for violent disorder outside Rotherham hotel

Peter Lynch was jailed for two years. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

By Henry Moore

A grandfather who was jailed for taking part in far-right riots that swept the nation this summer has died in prison.

Peter Lynch, 61, who was serving a two-year sentence after pleading guilty to violent disorder and abusing police, is believed to have taken his own life at HMP Moorland near Doncaster in south Yorkshire, according to reports.

Lynch received a two-year and eight-month sentence after taking part in the anti-immigration riots at a Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, Rotherham, on Aug 4.

Rioters set the building on fire while asylum seekers remained inside.

Lynch shouted “racist and provocative remarks” and called asylum seekers “child killers” while taking part in the violent scenes.

Lynch branded all police "corrupt" as he rioted. Picture: PA Media. Picture: PA Media

A prison service spokesman told LBC: “HMP Moorland prisoner Peter Lynch died on Oct 19 2024. As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”

Lynch had recently suffered a heart attack and had “a general conspiracy theory against anyone and any form of authority”, the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, told the court during his sentencing.

Rioters clashed outside a Holiday Inn Express on Manvers way, Rotherham. T. Picture: Alamy

The court heard he was “full participant” in the violent disorder, as he was branded a "disgraceful example of a grandfather."

“You were unquestionably endeavouring to rev up the situation the best you could,” the Recorder added.

He was filmed calling police “scum” during the incident that led to his arrest.

The sign he held was not deemed unlawful, but his actions and abuse of police was, the judge said during his sentencing.

A fire is started as a rioter throws furniture at police lines with hundreds of police and protestors clashing outside a Holiday Inn Express on Manvers way, Rotherham. Picture: Alamy

