Balaclava-clad rioters smash windows and start fire by Rotherham migrant hotel after clashes with police

4 August 2024, 14:10 | Updated: 4 August 2024, 14:49

Rioters clashed with police outside a Rotherham migrant hotel, before smashing a window and setting fire to bin outside
Rioters clashed with police outside a Rotherham migrant hotel, before smashing a window and setting fire to bin outside. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Kit Heren

Masked anti-immigration protesters have smashed a window at a migrant hotel in Rotherham and started a fire just outside, after clashing with police at a rally.

Shortly after 2pm, some of the protesters were seen to have smashed a window of the hotel, with people appearing to climb inside.

Later, people were filmed setting fire to a bin just outside the smashed window. Police later seemed to have pushed back the rioters, but the fire continued to rage for some time.

Others simply stood around and watched, or filmed the scenes for social media. Chants in support of Tommy Robinson, the far-right activist, were heard.

Some balaclava-clad demonstrators were earlier seen hurling objects at police at the Holiday Inn in the south Yorkshire city. At least one officer was carried away injured.

Counter-protesters also turned out at the scene to oppose the right-wing activists. It is how many people were being housed in the hotel.

A police officer is injured
A police officer is injured. Picture: Alamy
Anti-immigration protest outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham
Anti-immigration protest outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham. Picture: Alamy
The Holiday Inn in Rotherham
The Holiday Inn in Rotherham. Picture: Alamy

It comes amid extreme tensions in the country after several days of rioting, looting and burning by thugs said to be led by the far-right.

Hundreds of people have been arrested and much criminal damage caused in riots in several towns and cities this week, sparked by the killing of three girls in Southport and false rumours about the suspect.

Police cars have been set on fire, as well as a Citizens Advice Bureau office in Sunderland, and several shops have been looted, as well as many more incidents of violence and threatening behaviour.

The government has said that police chiefs have told them they everything they need to deal with the disorder, but there have been calls for more action from ministers.

Earlier on Sunday, government political violence adviser Lord Walney said the riots were "reaching the terrorism threat threshold."

He told LBC's Lewis Goodall that ministers would be considering a ban on organising groups such as the English Defence League (EDL) - if they are still a relevant force.

Earlier, policing minister Dame Diana Johnson told Lewis that the rioters were largely a mixture of far-right political extremists and opportunistic criminals who are seizing the chance to be violent.

She said: "There are extremists particularly involved in this, but what I also know are there are criminal elements as well, who perhaps are had too much to drink, perhaps see an opportunity to have a go at the police, perhaps think actually, it's it's a fun thing to do to... start a fight or go and loot a building or set fire to a shop."

Meanwhile a senior police officer warned that there was disorder to come.

Chief Constable BJ Harrington, the public order leader for the National Police Chiefs' Council said in a statement: "This week we have seen appalling behaviour that in no way shows compassion or respect for the little girls who were killed and injured last week.

"It shows no respect for our communities, and it will be stopped.

"We know people will try and do this again in the coming days and policing has been and will continue to be ready."

