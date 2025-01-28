Children rioted last summer 'because of curiosity or thrill-seeking', not 'racism or misinformation', report claims

28 January 2025, 00:13

Riots outside of the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, which was being used as an asylum hotel, last August
By Josef Al Shemary

Thrill-seeking and a distrust of police were the main reasons children got involved in last summer's riots, more than online misinformation, research by the Children's Commissioner suggests.

Dame Rachel de Souza's office spoke to around a fifth of the children charged over the far-right riots which broke out in the aftermath of the murders of three girls in Southport.

Axel Rudakubana was handed a 52-year sentence last week for the triple killing as well as the attempted murder of eight other children and two adults at the dance class last July.

In the days following the stabbings, a number of false claims circulated on social media claiming the killer was a Muslim immigrant, with much of that misinformation believed to have fuelled rioting in various parts of England.

Prominent right-wing figures such as Elon Musk, Andrew Tate and Reform leader Nigel Farage have all been accused of inciting the riots by spreading this kind of misinformation via their social media accounts.

But Dame Rachel said her office's interviews with 14 of the under-18s charged in relation to the riots indicated motives different to the "prevailing narrative" that they were spurred on by misinformation, racism or other right-wing influences.

Data compiled by the PA news agency as of Friday showed that 40 under-18s in England have been sentenced so far in connection with the disorder that followed the Southport attacks.

They include two 12-year-olds and two 13-year-olds.

In a report published on Tuesday, she said: "What emerged from the conversations I had with the young people themselves was striking, and often unsettling.

"Many children described making a split-second decision, their involvement being largely spontaneous and unconsidered, driven by curiosity or the thrill of the moment to see what was going on in their community.

"Others described a deep distrust of the police and the opportunity to retaliate against a previous interaction.

"What these conversations do not support is the prevailing narrative that emerged from the riots which was subsequently accepted: that online misinformation, racism or other right-wing influences were to blame for why young people were enticed to join in the aggression.

"While there is no doubt these issues all played a role, they did not drive the children's actions - they did not come up as the only significant factors in any of the conversations with the children who were charged."

Far-right activists hold an 'Enough is Enough' protest on August 02, 2024 in Sunderland
The report said information from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) showed 147 children were arrested by September 4, 84 were charged, and 73 had finalised outcomes, as of the end of October.

More than three quarters (78%) were charged in northern England, the report said.

Of the 14 children spoken to towards the end of last year by the commissioner's office, many had no previous experience with the criminal justice system and reported having felt curious to see what was happening, thinking it looked fun or wanting free goods.

All "made it clear that they did not get involved due to far-right, anti-immigration or racist views", the report said.

Ages and genders of the 14 children were not included in the report to protect their anonymity, the commissioner's office said.

It concluded that the Government's approach in responding swiftly to the riots "led to most children receiving unusually severe charges and sentences".

The commissioner said: "Rehabilitation and addressing the underlying causes for their involvement was not the primary objective, pushing many children off pathways towards becoming independent, productive adults."

Far-right activists hold an 'Enough is Enough' protest on August 02, 2024 in Sunderland
Dame Rachel said the children spoken to wanted the Government to address poverty and provide more opportunities such as youth activities and employment to avoid leaving children vulnerable to exploitation and crime.

She said: "The involvement of children in those riots and the reasons they told me they got involved raise some really serious questions about childhood in England and why our children feel so disaffected and disempowered."

She said custodial sentences must always be the last resort when it comes to children, with a focus instead needed on rehabilitation and addressing underlying causes.

She added: "The widespread expression of hostility toward the police among these children also highlights an urgent need for child-centred policing that builds trust and fosters positive relationships."

