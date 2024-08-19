Mum-of-six who threw brick at police jailed as more appear in court over riots

Donna Conniff, of Alford Court in Hartlepool, was identified from CCTV. Picture: Cleveland Police

By Flaminia Luck

A mum who threw rocks at police officers - then passed a brick to a child to do the same - has been jailed for her part in the riots in Hartlepool last month.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Donna Conniff, of Alford Court, was identified from CCTV and video footage from the protest in the town on 31 July.

The 40-year-old dressed in black and wearing sunglasses, and was seen handing a brick to a juvenile who threw it towards police.

She was also part of a crowd of people who surged forwards officers and seen joining cheers as missiles were thrown.

Martin Scarborough, defending Conniff, told Teesside Crown Court that Conniff came across the protest, which was advertised on social media, "by chance" at around 6pm that evening.

Judge Francis Laird KC accepted Conniff, who earlier pleaded guilty to violent disorder, was remorseful, but said: "Your behaviour and the behaviour of others around you was truly disgraceful.

"Conniff has been jailed for two years and must serve up to half of her 24-month sentence in custody before being released on licence.

A police car burns as officers are deployed on the streets of Hartlepool following a violent protest. Picture: Alamy

Police officers on the streets of Hartlepool following a violent protest. Picture: Alamy

A full-time carer for her disabled son has avoided jail after charging at police officers and calling them "c****" during a protest in Whitehall last month.

Kelly Wildego, 41, of Greenwich, wept in the dock at Inner London Crown Court on Monday as she received a four-month suspended sentence after admitting assaulting an emergency worker.

Alex Agbamu, prosecuting, said "members and supporters of far-right organisations" took part in the protest on July 31.

Wildego shouted at officers "you're all a bunch of f****** c****" and "you should be ashamed of yourselves", before rushing at them saying "f****** take me" after most of the violence had stopped at around 8.45pm, the prosecutor said. Video footage, played to the court, showed her being handcuffed on the ground.

Mr Agbamu said this happened in "isolation" to the earlier disorder and "without explanation".

The prosecutor told the court that during a police interview, Wildego admitted her conduct and expressed remorse. Judge Freya Newbery handed Wildego a suspended sentence because she is a full-time carer for her 13-year-old son, who has learning difficulties.

The judge said Wildego was "nasty" towards officers who were "just doing their job".

She went on: "You're not the sort of person who usually acts like that."

Joseph Lord, defending, said that Wildego, who is "wholly ashamed" of her actions, got herself arrested to be with her husband, who was earlier detained by police.

Wildego was also ordered to pay £200 towards prosecution costs and must observe an electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 6am for eight weeks.