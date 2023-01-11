Rishi Sunak admits to using private healthcare but says he's registered to NHS GP

Rishi Sunak has finally answered the question on whether he uses private healthcare. Picture: Alamy

By James Hockaday

The prime minister has revealed he has used private healthcare "in the past" as he was grilled over the NHS in the Commons.

Rishi Sunak dodged a question from the BBC on Sunday over whether he uses a private GP, claiming that his family's arrangements are "not really relevant".

But after the story gained traction - in the backdrop of record NHS delays and bed shortages - he finally tried to settle the issue at today's PMQs.

He told MPs: "I am registered with an NHS GP, I have used independent healthcare in the past, and I'm also grateful to the Friarage Hospital for the fantastic care they have given my family over the years."

Mr Sunak - the son of a GP and a pharmacist - added: "The truth is I am proud to come from an NHS family and that's why I'm passionately committed to protecting it with more funding, more doctors and nurses, and a clear plan to cut the waiting lists."

It is not known when the prime minister registered to an NHS doctor, and it has previously been reported that he was registered with a private GP practice in west London.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay was also pressed on whether he uses private healthcare during an interview this morning with LBC's Nick Ferrari.

He said: "I don’t subscribe to a GP private thing. I don’t have a problem if people want to."

After being pressed to expand on his answer, he said: “Yes - I don’t subscribe to private provision. I don’t have a problem with people with their own money who wish to spend that money on private healthcare."

Today's PMQs were held as ambulance workers stage another strike in an ongoing row over pay and staffing levels.

Meanwhile nurses are due to strike on January 18 and 19, with the Department of Health reportedly considering offering a one-off lump sum to stop them walking out.

Read more: Health unions announce mass boycott of NHS pay review body amid widespread strikes

Ambulance workers are going on strike today in a dispute over pay and staffing. Picture: Getty

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said if the prime minister had negotiated with nurses and ambulance workers they would not be on strike, and accused him of “choosing to prolong misery”.

He said: “In the 13 years of the last Labour government there were no national NHS strikes. If the Prime Minister had negotiated with the nurses before Christmas, they wouldn’t be on strike.

"If he had negotiated with the ambulance workers, they wouldn’t be on strike either. So why is he choosing to prolong the misery rather than end these strikes?”

Read more: Health Sec Steve Barclay refuses to accept damming ONS report claiming 1,000 excess NHS deaths

The PM replied: “We’ve always been clear that we want to have constructive dialogue with the unions. That is also why when it comes to the issue of pay we have accepted in full the independent recommendations of pay review bodies.

“The honourable gentleman simply doesn’t have a policy when it comes to this question. He talks about wanting to end the strikes. The question for him is simple then: why does he not support our minimum safety legislation?

“We all know why … it’s because he’s on the side of his union paymasters, not patients.”