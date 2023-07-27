Rishi Sunak announces plans for £200m worth of affordable new homes as he takes dig at Sadiq Khan

27 July 2023, 22:58

The Prime Minister took a dig at the mayor of London.
The Prime Minister took a dig at the mayor of London. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The prime minister has “stepped in” to address London’s housing crisis as he blames Sadiq Khan for the sky-high housing prices.

Rishi Sunak announced a review of the London Plan on Thursday, which he has said will aim to identify sites to build £200m worth of affordable new homes in London.

Sadiq Khan's London Plan is supposed to guide the development of the capital over the next 20-25 years and has a target to build 52,000 new homes a year in the city.

But announcing a review of the strategy, the prime minister made a dig at the London mayor, as he issued an autumn deadline for Mr Khan to agree changes to the London Plan - adding that otherwise Housing Secretary Michael Gove may be forced to intervene.

“The Mayor has failed to deliver the homes that London needs. This has driven up house prices and made it harder for families to get on the housing ladder in the first place,” he said.

“That is why we are stepping in today to boost house building and make home ownership a reality again for people across this great city.”

As part of the announcement, Mr Sunak also set forth a number of plans. These include:

  • £150m of funding to go directly to boroughs and prepared brownfield sites for housing.
  • Pre-laid out rules on the £1bil for affordable housing will be relaxed to regenerated old social housing estates.
  • Another £53m is to be put into the Old Oak West project in west London, which he said will aim to support 12,000 jobs and deliver more than 9,000 new homes.
  • Mr Sunak finally promised the the Docklands 2.0 development will see “beautiful, well connected homes” on “landscaped parkland” creating some 65,000 homes across several boroughs - such as Becton, Thamesmead and Silvertown.
Rishi Sunak made the announcement on Thursday.
Rishi Sunak made the announcement on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Rishi Sunak heckled at infected blood inquiry after failing to confirm timeframe for wider compensation scheme

Read more: TfL fined £10m for health and safety failures over Croydon tram crash that killed seven people

But Sadiq Khan offered a sharp reply to the prime minister’s announcement.

He wrote on Twitter: “Are you the same guy who dropped his house building targets? Because I’m the guy who started building more council homes than the rest of England combined, exceeded your affordable homes targets & built more homes of any kind than since the 1930s. This is desperate nonsense.”

In a separate statement, the mayor of London added: “This is pathetic gesture politics by the Tories in an attempt to distract from their out-of-touch government’s inaction on the mortgage crisis. Londoners won’t be fooled in the slightest.

“The Tories have a miserable record of continually blocking badly needed new housing in London across the board while Labour in London has exceeded the Government’s own affordable housing targets, delivered higher council home building than the rest of England combined and built more homes of any kind than since the 1930s.”

A spokesman for the mayor said: “The Government have relied almost entirely on London’s housing success to meet their national targets.

“Under Sadiq London has delivered 10,000 more total homes a year on average than under Boris Johnson.

“We’ve exceeded the affordable home building targets the Government set - building more homes of any kind than since the 1930s, and starting a golden era of council homes building, with the most started since the 1970s. Sadiq is building a fairer, better and green London for everyone.”

Sadiq Khan hit back at the prime minister.
Sadiq Khan hit back at the prime minister. Picture: Alamy

According to analysis from London Councils, 143,000 new homes could be built in London if “viability challenges”, such as additional grant funding, were overcome.

In 2022/23, a total of 25,658 affordable homes were started - a “start” on average becomes a “completion” after two years.

Mr Khan redefined affordable housing to be more inclusive of low-income Londoners, which also made them a harder target to hit under the London Plan.

While the London mayor is yet to complete as many houses as Boris Johnson’s record (17,875 in 2014/15) his completion numbers have increased year on year - with a slight dip the year the pandemic hit.

Bu the government has continued to criticise Mr Khan for failing to achieve the London local housing plan of 52,000 homes a year.

Mr Sunak said: "Too few of these homes are being built in London, and for too many Londoners the dream of owning their own home is beyond reach.

"This has driven up house prices and made it harder for families to get on the housing ladder in the first place."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Whales Triple Breach

‘Whale ballet’ provides birthday thrill for father-of-three

Obit Bo Goldman

Oscar-winning screenwriter Bo Goldman dies aged 90

Bronny James Cardiac Arrest Basketball

Son of LeBron James discharged from hospital three days after cardiac arrest

The new trend has sparked debate.

‘It’s a pub not a post office!’: Brits slam new trend of ‘single file’ queues in pubs and call for return of tradition

Greece Wildfires

Wildfire triggers huge explosions at Greek air force ammunition depot

Biden

Joe Biden announces measures to protect workers from heatwaves

Exclusive
Andrew Malkinson after being released

'Prison is hell even if you're guilty': Man wrongly jailed for rape tells LBC of 17-year ordeal behind bars

Ukraine's Olha Kharlan (L) refuses to shake hands with Russia's Anna Smirnova - who went on to stage a sit-in protest (R)

Ukrainian fencer disqualified for refusing to shake Russian opponents hand

Bronny James Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James says family ‘safe and healthy’ after son’s cardiac arrest

This is the heartbreaking moment a miniature dachshund is stolen from her home.

Harrowing moment masked man armed with hammer breaks into home to steal miniature dachshund

Co-op said shoplifting has reached record levels in its stores

Inside horrifying shoplifting trend leaving supermarket staff terrified to work as bosses urge police to step in

Niger Tensions

Niger’s president vows democracy will prevail following coup

Qatar Airways Earns

Qatar Airways’ profits boosted by World Cup flights

The woman said her six-figure salary 'wasn't worth it'

Lawyer who earns six figures warns people ‘it’s not worth it’ going after a huge salary

A fight broke out at a cinema in Kent

Shocking moment brawl breaks out between two women in Barbie screening

Russia Africa Summit

Russia making ‘maximum efforts’ to avert food crisis, Putin tells African summit

Latest News

See more Latest News

A local reacts as flames burn trees in the village of Gennadi on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes

Greek wildfires reach outskirts of Athens

The UN said planet earth is entering an era of 'Global Boiling'

July set to be 'hottest month in 120,000 years' as UN warns 'era of global boiling' to begin
Firefighters extinguish flames after an Mi-8 helicopter crash near Tyungur village, Altai Republic, southern Siberia, Russia

Russian helicopter crash kills four and injures 10

A man stands on a capsized passenger boat during a rescue operation

At least 21 dead and 40 rescued after boat overturns in Philippines

Sinead O'Connor was found unresponsive at home, police have said

No medical cause given for Sinead O'Connor's death as police reveal autopsy will 'take weeks'
Coutts CEO Peter Flavel (L) and Nigel Farage (R)

Coutts CEO becomes second senior NatWest Group official to quit over Nigel Farage banking row
Alicia Navarro has returned safe and well

Emotional mum of teenage girl who vanished for four years then reappeared 2,000 miles away declares 'miracles do exist'
Rescuers prepare to save miners trapped at an illegal mining area in Banyumas

Rescuers in Indonesia try to reach eight workers trapped in illegal mining hole

Morrissey criticised the response to Sinead's death and the lack of support for her while she was still alive

Morrissey lashes out over celebrity tributes to Sinead O’Connor - labelling them 'sterile slop' and 'too late'
A doctor inside the intensive care unit of Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro, Ukraine

Kyiv ‘launches major offensive’ against Russian forces in southeastern Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry's phone hacking case against The Sun publisher has been thrown out

Prince Harry set for court showdown with The Sun but judge throws out phone hacking case

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy

'I have zero faith in the justice system!': Caller believes statues get 'greater protection' than women
Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting
Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt
‘She mentions that too often it’s young black males’: David Lammy condemns the Home Secretary for portraying knife crime as a race issue

'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime
Nick Ferrari

'You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier': Nick Ferrari on the 'incompetence' surrounding Nigel Farage's bank row
David Lammy

'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action
Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit