Rishi launches Tory leadership bid with swipe at Boris and pledge to rebuild economy

8 July 2022, 16:20 | Updated: 8 July 2022, 17:06

Rishi Sunak has announced his intention to be the next Prime Minister - with the economy top of his list of priorities
Rishi Sunak has announced his intention to be the next Prime Minister - with the economy top of his list of priorities.

By Daisy Stephens

Rishi Sunak has announced his intention to stand in the Tory leadership contest, promising to 'restore trust and rebuild the economy'.

The former Chancellor who resigned from Boris Johnson's government on Tuesday, tweeted: "I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister.

"Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country."

He has already got the support of former chief whip Mark Spencer, who tweeted: "Rishi is the leader that can unite the Party, bring the whole country together and win us that fifth general election victory. In serious times we need a person with a proven track record. Rishi gets my full support."

In an accompanying video, Mr Sunak said: "Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions.

"That's why I'm standing to be the next leader of the Conservative party and your Prime Minister.

"I want to lead this country in the right direction.

"I ran the toughest department in government during the toughest times when we faced the nightmare of Covid.

Read more: 'Hounds of hell unleashed' as 'bloodbath' Tory leadership race begins

Read more: 'Those who make the law can't break the law': Starmer cleared in Beergate probe

"My values are non-negotiable - patriotism, fairness, hard work.

"We've had enough of division.

"Politics at its best is a unifying endeavour and I have spent my career bring people together because that is the only way to succeed.

He said he will set out his vision "in the coming days and weeks".

Mr Sunak has pinpointed the economy as a key focus in his campaign
Mr Sunak has pinpointed the economy as a key focus in his campaign

Mr Sunak's calm and measured delivery during televised Covid briefings, and his viral declaration of love for a popular soft drink, will have endeared him some.

His resignation on matters of principle on Tuesday may have also satisfied some.

But he has been the centre of several scandals in recent months.

It was recently revealed his wife had non-dom status for tax purposes.

He was also criticised by some who claimed he was too slow to react to the cost of living crisis, and he - like Mr Johnson - was fined by the Met police over the Partygate saga.

Boris Johnson has said he will stay in his role until a successor is elected
Boris Johnson has said he will stay in his role until a successor is elected

Johnson loyalist Jacob Rees-Mogg said Mr Sunak was a "high tax Chancellor" who was "not alert" to the problem of inflation - one of the drivers of the soaring cost of living.

"Rishi Sunak was not a successful Chancellor," said Mr Rees-Mogg.

"He was a high tax Chancellor, and he was a Chancellor who was not alert to the inflationary problem."

Updates to follow

