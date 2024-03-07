Rishi Sunak defends decision not to sack Michelle Donelan, as taxpayers foot bill for science minister's libel case

7 March 2024, 22:42

Rishi Sunak has defended his decision not to sack Michelle Donelan
Rishi Sunak has defended his decision not to sack Michelle Donelan. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Rishi Sunak has defended his decision not to sack Michelle Donelan for a libel claim that she lost, as it emerged that the taxpayer will foot the bill for the £15,000 payout.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Science minister Ms Donelane suggested that Professor Kate Sang, a member of UK Research and Innovation's diversity group, had sympathy for Hamas.

Ms Donelan retracted her comments about Prof Sang and agreed to pay her £15,000. She said there was "no evidence" that the academic was a Hamas supporter.

Pressure has grown on Ms Donelan from some quarters to quit and cover the costs herself.

But Mr Sunak said he had been focused on the Budget, not on his science minister's legal concerns.

Read more: Science minister Michelle Donelan pays damages to academic after suggesting she had sympathy for Hamas

Read more: 'I'm not comfortable with it': West Mids Mayor to speak to police amid fury over Palestinian hijacker’s fundraiser

Michelle Donelan
Michelle Donelan. Picture: Alamy

The PM told broadcasters on Thursday: "You will understand I've been focused on the budget, but my understanding of this is that Michelle raised some concerns about some articles that had been shared talking about what happened on 7 October.

"Subsequently to that, those thoughts I think have been clarified and Michelle has withdrawn those concerns.

"With regard to the settlement, it is a long-standing convention stretching back many years, over different governments of all different parties, including Labour, that the government will fund those legal disputes when it relates to government ministers doing their work."

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak. Picture: Alamy

Labour criticised the situation as "totally insulting" to the public.

Party leader Sir Keir told broadcasters: "Most people watching this will be aghast."The government is telling them every day that they can't do any more to help them. People are really struggling to pay their bills, and the government says, 'We can't afford to help you anymore'. People know that public services are crumbling.

"And then you've got a minister who says something she shouldn't have said, then has to pick up a legal action and pay damages and costs, and then says, 'The taxpayer is going to pay for that'.

"Totally insulting. We need a change."

'She essentially accused an academic of supporting Hamas...murderous terrorists, from the seat of power in this country' says James O'Brien

Ms Donelan had tweeted a letter she had written to UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) in October, expressing "disgust and outrage" that Prof Sang and another academic, Dr Kamna Patel, had "shared extremist views" and, in Prof Sang's case, expressed sympathy for the terrorist group after the October 7 attacks in Israel.

Read more: Science secretary stumbles as she’s pressed on whether new Rosebank oil field will actually benefit UK

Read more: Women who ‘celebrated’ October 7 attack with paraglider images walk free after being found guilty of terror offence

The letter followed a tweet by Prof Sang saying "this is disturbing", and containing a link to a newspaper article headlined 'Suella Braverman urges police to crack down on Hamas support in UK'.

Dr Patel had retweeted a post describing Israeli actions as "genocide and apartheid".

Both of them had recently been appointed to the UKRI advisory group on equality, diversity and inclusion.

Ms Donelan said they "appear to have contravened the Nolan principles of public life" and should be removed from the group.

Both Prof Sang and Dr Patel were investigated by UKRI, which did not find any evidence that they had expressed extremist views or support for Hamas, or breached the terms of their appointments.

Tom Swarbrick: "The payments come from my listeners, I don't understand how it's justifiable?"

In a statement on Tuesday, Ms Donelan accepted that Prof Sang's comments referred to the Guardian story as a whole, and not just the headline, which focused on the Government's crackdown on support for Hamas.

She said: "I am grateful for Professor Sang's clarification, and I am pleased to be able to withdraw my original concerns in relation to this specific tweet.

"I will make this clear to UKRI which has also now concluded that there is no evidence of any breach of the Nolan principles or failings in the appointment process to the EDI board.

"As I said to the media at the time, and I want to reiterate now: I have never thought or claimed that Professor Sang, or any member of the board, committed a criminal offence.

"I fully accept that she is not an extremist, a supporter of Hamas or any other proscribed organisation and I note that an independent investigation has concluded that there is no evidence that she is. I have deleted my original post to my X account."

Nick Ferrari is joined by Michelle Donelan

Prof Sang said: "I am delighted that this matter has now concluded, but very disturbed by the way in which Michelle Donelan and UKRI behaved.

"Had they asked me at the start, I would have explained the true position. Instead, Michelle Donelan made a cheap political point at my expense and caused serious damage to my reputation. I propose to donate part of the damages she has paid to a charity."

Dr Patel described the experience as "distressing", saying she was "glad" the process had concluded.

She said: "There was never any need for UKRI to investigate as it should have been obvious from the start that we had not breached the Nolan principles or expressed extremist views.

"Worryingly, it appears UKRI were steered by who made the claim and not its substance."

The University and College Union (UCU) criticised Ms Donelan for her "outrageous attack on academic freedom".

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: "This investigation completely exonerates our members and confirms Michelle Donelan's unprecedented, politicised intervention was an outrageous attack on academic freedom.

"This whole affair has had a chilling effect on university campuses and exposes the lie that hard-right Tory ministers are the supposed guardians of free speech.

"Donelan must now apologise for throwing the careers of highly respected academics into turmoil for the sake of another Tory anti-woke headline."

Shadow science secretary Peter Kyle said: "The Secretary of State must prove she still has the confidence of the research community after using her department to make false allegations against academics.

"Accusing researchers of sharing extremist material and sympathising with a proscribed group, without any proof, is a new low in government standards.

"A Labour government would focus on actually delivering for our world-class scientists and research institutions, who will be a key part of our mission-led government."

A Government source said the Prime Minister has "full confidence" in Ms Donelan, an "excellent minister".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rupert Murdoch

Rupert Murdoch 'engaged again aged 92', as he prepares for fifth marriage to Russian molecular biologist

Julia Waters (L) said Ofsted must change after her sister Ruth Perry (R) took her own life following a critical inspection

Sister of headteacher who took her own life says Ofsted 'must change' and inspections 'still put teachers at risk'

Sophie Ellis-Bextor appeared at the Bataclan on Tuesday

Sophie Ellis-Bextor sings Murder on the Dancefloor in Paris' Bataclan venue where terrorists killed 90 people

Prince Harry

US officials 'must hand over Harry's visa papers' amid row over drug-taking, as government fights to block release

Nigeria School Kidnap

Gunmen kidnap 287 pupils from Nigerian primary school

Haiti Violence

State of emergency extended in Haiti as gang attacks paralyse capital

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine’s former military chief to become ambassador to UK

Obit Steve Lawrence

US singer Steve Lawrence dies aged 88

The UK has a 'permissive environment for radicalisation'

London has become a 'no-go zone for Jews on weekends,' government extremism adviser claims

Uvalde School Shooting

Texas school shooting probe clears police officers despite ‘many problems’

Uvalde School Shooting

‘Many failures’ in police response to Texas school shooting, report says

Europe must do everything in its power to contain the wars in Ukraine and Gaza ahead of the swearing-in of the next US president, Lord Cameron has warned

Europe must contain wars in Ukraine and Gaza before next US president is sworn in, David Cameron warns

Canada Homicide

Sri Lankan student charged with killing six in Ottawa

Harry and Meghan could be plotting a UK return

Harry and Meghan 'plot UK return' amid 'vacuum' caused by Charles' illness and William stepping back to care for Kate

The maker of Ozempic and Wegovy has introduced a new weight-loss pill twice as effective as its existing jabs.

Ozempic maker 'very optimistic' after revealing new weight loss pill twice as effective as existing jabs

Barnacles could hold the key to solving the MH370's disappearance

How 'ill-formed little monsters' could unlock the secret of missing MH370 plane, ten years on from vanishing

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dave Myers' wife has spoken out for the first time since the tragic death of the much-loved Hairy Biker, thanking the nation for their support

Dave Myers' wife speaks out following Hairy Biker's tragic death, saying 'I feel I’m grieving with a whole nation'
Margaret Caldwell has demanded a public inquiry into how police handled her daughter's murder.

Public inquiry into police failings in murder investigation of Emma Caldwell confirmed

US Sweden

Sweden becomes 32nd member of Nato

The US military will set up a temporary port on the Gaza coast to increase the delivery of humanitarian aid, Joe Biden is set to announce during his State of the Union address

US will set up temporary port in Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid, Biden to announce during State of the Union address
Israel Humanitarian Visas

US military to set up temporary port in Gaza to increase flow of aid

Sweden has finally joined Nato after a lengthy two-year wait following its application to join the military alliance in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Sweden finally becomes full NATO member after two-year wait following Russia's invasion of Ukraine
South Africa Missing Girl

South African woman charged with trafficking her missing daughter

The mother of a 10-year-old girl who was found dead at home has appeared at Crown Court.

Mother charged with murdering ‘happy and fun-loving’ 10-year-old daughter appears in court

Jake Paul (left) and Mike Tyson (right) will face each other in a boxing event streamed to Netflix on July 20

Jake Paul to face Mike Tyson despite 30-year age gap as former world boxing champion returns to ring against YouTuber
A helicopter carries a bucket as it flies over homes burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Texas

Utility firm admits facilities ‘involved in igniting Texas wildfire’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate's uncle addressed the royal feud in Wednesday's episode of Celebrity Big Brother

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be stripped of their royal titles, says Kate's uncle

Gary Goldsmith has spoken out on Kate's treatment

'Kate's getting the best treatment in the world': Princess of Wales' uncle says royal family has 'circled the wagons'
Prince William has broken his silence on the wild conspiracy theories surrounding his wife Kate following her absence from the limelight since her abdominal surgery

Prince William breaks silence on wild conspiracy theories surrounding wife Kate following her absence from limelight

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit