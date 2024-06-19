'He's learned from it': Rishi Sunak explains why he is refusing to hand back £15m Frank Hester donations

19 June 2024, 08:42 | Updated: 19 June 2024, 08:51

Rishi Sunak said Frank Hester had "made a mistake and honestly apologised"
Rishi Sunak said Frank Hester had "made a mistake and honestly apologised". Picture: LBC/YouTube

By Asher McShane

Rishi Sunak was grilled today on LBC over why he has refused to hand back money donated by Frank Hester.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister made it clear that he would not be handing back a penny of the money, saying the wealthy Tory donor had ‘honestly apologised’ over remakes he made about Diane Abbott.

Mr Sunak said: “I do think in life if you made a mistake and honestly apologised and learned from it, as a society if that is something we can come together on, is important."

Pressed by a caller that "just saying he's apologised isn't going to cut it", Mr Sunak replied: "Maybe we disagree on this, but I believe if people are genuinely contrite... that should be accepted."

He insisted the Tories could accept the money because Mr Hester had apologised for the comments in question.

“I would also point out that Diane Abbott has also been readmitted into the Labour Party and she herself made some comments in the past that weren’t appropriate but she apologise for those and was readmitted back into the Labour Party after having the whip removed,” he said.

“Obviously in life there are degrees of things, but I think if you’ve made a mistake, you’ve honestly apologised for it and learned from it, I do think a society where forgiveness is something we can come together on is important.”

Mr Sunak also dismissed billionaires abandoning the Tories by saying they "can afford Labour's tax rises".

Read more: Sunak insists 'the only poll that matters is July 4' as he defends dire polling for Tories ahead of election

Read more: Keir Starmer defends plan to repeal law protecting veterans from prosecution due to ‘lack of support’ in NI

Rishi Sunak responds to former Tory donors backing Labour

He was asked about Phones4U founder John Caudwell and Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe throwing their weight behind Sir Keir Starmer's party.

In the phone-in, the Prime Minister said: "They're two of Britain's richest men. They can probably afford Labour's tax rises."

Earlier in June it emerged the Conservative Party has accepted another £5 million from Mr Hester.

Electoral Commission data showed the payments from Mr Hester's healthcare software firm, the Phoenix Partnership, in January, before he became embroiled in a row over the alleged racist comments.

He also handed the Tories £10 million last year, taking the the total from the party's biggest donor to £15 million.

Ms Abbott said the latest donation was "an insult to me and all black women".

It was reported in March that the Conservative backer said in 2019 that Ms Abbott - who in 1987 became the first black woman elected to Parliament - made him want to "hate all black women" and "should be shot".

Rishi Sunak came under fire for his handling of the fallout from the remarks.

The Prime Minister eventually condemned the remarks as "racist" but resisted calls to return the money, saying the tech boss's "remorse should be accepted".

Mr Hester admitted making "rude" comments about Ms Abbott, but claimed they had "nothing to do with her gender nor colour of skin".

In response to his latest donation, Ms Abbott tweeted: "Rishi Sunak belatedly admitted Frank Hester's remarks that 'I made him hate all black woman and should be shot' were racist.

"Now it turns out Sunak accepted a further £5 million from him.

"An insult to me and all black women."

Mr Sunak should "hang his head in shame" for taking more money from Ms Hester, Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey said.

He told broadcasters during a campaign visit to Wiltshire: "I think lifelong Conservative voters will be appalled by this. I think all those other people donating money to the Tory party should ask for their donations back."

Sir Ed said "of course" the Prime Minister should hand the cash back, arguing that the saga showed "we need to reform the law" around how politics is funded as it "undermines our democracy".

Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds said: "Rishi Sunak has proven he is a man with no integrity.

"He is too weak to return the money donated by a man who has made violent, misogynist, and racist remarks which belong nowhere near our politics.

"If Rishi Sunak had a backbone he'd have cut ties with Frank Hester months ago, returned the money and apologised properly to Diane Abbott."

Cabinet minister Mel Stride refused to say whether the Conservatives should return the donations, while a Tory spokesman said the matter is resolved.

"I'm not going to get drawn in those kind of issues," Mr Stride told ITV's Good Morning Britain.

"I believe that Mr Hester has shown considerable remorse since making those remarks, which were utterly unacceptable."

A Conservative Party spokesman said: "Mr Hester has rightly apologised for comments made in the past. As Mr Hester has apologised and shown contrition we consider the matter resolved.

"The Conservative Party is funded by membership, fundraising and donations. All reportable donations are properly and transparently declared to the Electoral Commission, published by them, and comply fully with the law. Indeed, such observations can be made about who our donors are, precisely because our donations are transparently published.

"Fundraising is a legitimate part of the democratic process."

Meanwhile, Labour accepted another £1.5 million from major donor Dale Vince's company Ecotricity, according to the Electoral Commission data for the first quarter of 2024.

The green energy industrialist gave another £1 million to the Opposition party the day after the General Election was called, taking his total donations to £5 million, he told the Financial Times on Wednesday.

Mr Vince was criticised in March by deputy party leader Angela Rayner for saying "one man's terrorist is another man's freedom fighter" when asked about Hamas, the militant group that carried out the October 7 attacks on Israel.

But Mr Vince said a "doctored" clip that gave a "false impression" of his Times Radio interview last year was part of a "right-wing smear" designed to "distract from the row" over Mr Hester.

His previous donations to climate group Just Stop Oil, which he halted last year, also caused controversy.

UK political parties reported accepting some £22.9 million in donations and public funds in the first three months of the year, up from £20.9 million in the same period in 2023, according to the Electoral Commission.

Louise Edwards, director of regulation and digital transformation, said: "It is common to see donations to political parties grow ahead of an expected, and now scheduled, General Election. They reached £22 million in the opening quarter of the year."

She added that the figures reflect the change to reporting thresholds, under which parties must, since the beginning of the year, report donations over £11,180 to the Commission.

"While there is no limit to the amount that parties can raise, there are spending limits in place for campaigning ahead of elections," she said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, billionaire co-owner of Manchester United, and Phones4U tycoon John Caudwell

'They can probably afford Labour's tax rises': Two of Britains richest men start backing Labour

Rishi Sunak has said he is “excited” for his daughters to do national service

Rishi Sunak tells LBC he is 'excited' for his daughters to do national service

Exclusive
Rishi Sunak says Brits 'don't have to worry' about Tories cutting disability benefits if he wins election

Rishi Sunak says Brits 'don't have to worry' about Tories cutting disability benefits if he wins election

Breaking
Rishi Sunak

Sunak insists 'the only poll that matters is July 4' as he defends dire polling for Tories ahead of election

Brits would prefer to have Keir Starmer as their GP over Rishi Sunak, a poll has found.

Dr Starmer will see you now! Polling shows sixty per cent of people would pick Keir ahead of Rishi as their GP

Inflation has fallen to its lowest level in three years

UK inflation rate falls to lowest level in three years hitting Bank of England target

Live
Rishi Sunak to take your calls.

General Election LIVE: Sunak to take your calls as SNP prepare for manifesto launch

Boris Johnson will not return to the campaign trail

Boris Johnson will ‘no longer return to the campaign trail’ as former PM heads on summer holiday

UK cancer care is lagging behind the rest of Europe, a new study has found

UK cancer care ‘stuck in the noughties’ as new study shows European countries such as Sweden are ‘20 years ahead’

Exclusive
Rishi Sunak is following Sir Keir Starmer in taking questions from LBC listeners this morning

Starmer refuses to rule out council tax hike and reveals hopes for new Brexit deal - now it's your turn to quiz Sunak

Live
Global confirms biggest ever Election coverage plans with Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer to take listeners' calls

Rishi Sunak follows Keir Starmer in taking listeners' calls as part of Global's biggest ever Election coverage

Justin Timberlake's mugshot has been released

Justin Timberlake mugshot released after singer arrested for 'driving while intoxicated' in wealthy Hamptons enclave

Former Conservative Party donor John Caudwell has said he is backing Labour to win the General Election.

Former Tory donor John Caudwell backs Labour in General Election

Sir Ian McKellen was taken to hospital after he fell from the stage during a West End performance

Sir Ian McKellen 'looking forward to returning to work' as he thanks NHS staff for help after falling off West End stage

British teen missing in Tenerife after desperately calling friends from 'the middle of nowhere' on night out

Desperate mum of British teen missing in Tenerife 'beside herself with worry' as she flies out to help with search

Mysterious smoking headless torso missing arms and legs dumped on popular Spanish holiday beach

Horror as smoking headless torso missing arms, legs and head dumped on popular Spanish holiday beach

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hamish Harding ignored warnings over the Titan sub.

Brit billionaire 'ignored stark warning over Titan sub' after record-breaking dive gave him 'false sense of security'
The King and Queen have wished the racegoers the "best of luck" in chasing the "thrill of a Royal Ascot winner".

King and Queen wish Royal Ascot attendees 'best of luck' chasing race winner

Chris Marriott, 46, was helping a woman when they were driven over by a Seat Ibiza car in Sheffield

Father killed by car used 'as a weapon' as he tried to help stranger, jury told

Rugby Union player Connor Garden-Bachop has died at the age of 25 after a 'medical event', New Zealand Rugby has confirmed.

New Zealand rugby player Connor Garden-Bachop, 25, dies after 'medical event'

Mr Sunak was joined by Foreign Secretary David Cameron for the first time on the campaign

Flock of sheep flee as Rishi Sunak and David Cameron try to feed them

Olympic athletes ‘could die of overheating’ due to 'dangerous temperatures' at Paris 2024 Games

Olympic athletes ‘could die of overheating’ due to 'dangerous temperatures' at Paris 2024 Games
Comedian Victoria Vera Blyth was killed by her husband David Thomas Blyth

British businessman shoots his TV star wife dead in murder-suicide after 'row over her text messages' at Turkey home
Tattooed woman in black hunted by police after schoolboy, 12, was brutally attacked during attempted robbery

Tattooed woman in black hunted by police after schoolboy, 12, is attacked walking home from school
A decision not to charge police officers involved in the original Stephen Lawrence murder investigation has been upheld by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Stephen Lawrence murder detectives will not face prosecution, CPS announces

Justin Timberlake has been arrested for “driving while intoxicated”

Justin Timberlake arrested for 'driving while intoxicated' in wealthy Hamptons enclave

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William seen at a procession for the annual Garter Day service

William beams during Order of the Garter procession as royals join King and Queen at Windsor Castle
Prince William's children have sent him a Father's Day message

'We love you papa': George, Charlotte and Louis send Prince William Father's Day message in first social media post
William and Charles have shared Father's Day messages

Prince William sends touching Father's Day message to Charles with new photo, as King also shares childhood video

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit