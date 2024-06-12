Rishi Sunak admits he had a ‘very fortunate’ upbringing after describing how he went without Sky TV as a child

12 June 2024, 14:18 | Updated: 12 June 2024, 14:29

Rishi Sunak said he had a 'very fortunate' upbringing on the campaign trail following his remark that he went without 'lots of things' as a kid.
Rishi Sunak said he had a 'very fortunate' upbringing on the campaign trail following his remark that he went without 'lots of things' as a kid. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Rishi Sunak has said he had a ‘very, very fortunate’ upbringing after facing backlash for saying he went without a 'lot of things' as a child. 

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In the interview with Paul Brand that sparked a storm for the PM after he left D-Day commemorations early, Mr Sunak cited Sky TV as an example of things he went without during his childhood.

But following outcry over his remarks, Mr Sunak said from the Tory battle bus on Wednesday that he was “very fortunate” growing up.

He said he was most grateful to his parents for providing him with an "enormous amount of love" more than "the material things.

Quizzed by journalists on the campaign trail on whether he accepted he had a privileged upbringing, Mr Sunak added: “I was very, very fortunate that my parents had good jobs.

Follow the LBC live General Election blog for all the twists and turns of the campaign train and listen live to LBC on Global Player, our official app

"My dad was a GP, my mum was a pharmacist, and they worked really hard to support me and my brother and sister and I'm really grateful to them for that and actually more importantly than material things, what they did for all of us was instil in us a sense of hard work, and service, but also just provide an enormous amount of love.

"And that's the most important thing that they did for us. And I'm very grateful for that. And that's why I say I'm very fortunate. But the reality of the situation is my grandparents emigrated in this country, with very little and in three generations, I'm sitting here talking to you as Prime Minister.

Rishi Sunak said he had a 'very fortunate' upbringing on the campaign trail.
Rishi Sunak said he had a 'very fortunate' upbringing on the campaign trail. Picture: Getty

Read more: Rishi Sunak says he had to 'go without' Sky TV as a child so his parents could send him to boarding school

Read more: Rachel Reeves fails to say whether Labour would lower tax burden - as party hits out at Tories' 'Corbyn-style' manifesto

"And I think that says an enormous amount about our country because I don't think my story will be possible, pretty much anywhere else."

In the interview filmed with Paul Brand last week, Mr Sunak faced a series of questions about how in touch he is with ordinary voters.

He was asked about how he is able to stay in touch with ordinary people when he is 'wealthier than the king'.

Asked about whether he had to 'go without something' when he was a child, Mr Sunak replies: "I went without lots of things because my parents wanted to put everything into our education and that was a priority."

Pressed to give a specific example, Mr Sunak said: “There’ll be all sorts of things that I would’ve wanted as a kid that I couldn’t have. Famously, Sky TV, so that was something that we never had growing up actually.”

The Prime Minister, who was educated at the now £52,000 private boarding school Winchester College in Hampshire, said: “What is more important is my values and how I was raised.

"And I was raised in a household where hard work was really important … service to your community was important. And my parents worked very hard for what they had and they wanted their kids to have a better life.”

Mr Sunak caused a political storm last week by not attending an international ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings, returning to the UK to record the interview instead.

He said his GP father and pharmacist mother wanted to 'put everything' into their children's education and Sky TV was one of the sacrifices they made.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak. Picture: Alamy

The PM said his parents made lifestyle sacrifices for him and his education.

Tory peer on what Sunak 'did well' with manifesto launch

Mr Sunak was criticised by politicians across the political spectrum for his decision to leave D-Day early, including by his own Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt.

During the interview, the Conservative leader apologised for his lateness and told him the “incredible” commemorations in Normandy “all just ran over”.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage claimed that Mr Sunak did not care about British history.

Asked what he thought of the Reform UK leader, who are challenging the Conservatives for right-wing voters, Mr Sunak said: "I really don’t know him. I think I’ve met him maybe once in my life.

"At the end of the day, as I said, one of two people is going to be prime minister on 5 July. It’s either Keir Starmer or me."

It comes after Mr Sunak announced a flurry of policies designed to woo voters, pledging to cut another 2p off national insurance, effectively abolish stamp duty for first-time buyers on homes under £425,000, and introduce an annual migration cap.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ben Potter was an American comic book content creator known as Comicstorian, who had a following of three million subscribers.

YouTube star Ben Potter known as Comicstorian died in 'single car crash'

Muhammad Yunus speaks outside court

Bangladesh court indicts Nobel laureate on charges of embezzlement

Antony Blinken speaks before a crowd bearing US flags

Some of Hamas’ proposed changes to ceasefire plan workable, some not – Blinken

A close-up of Peter R de Vries

Three men convicted of murdering Dutch investigative reporter in 2021

Mary Chilima grieves for her husband

Malawi announces state funeral and 21 days of mourning for vice president

Francoise Hardy has died aged 80.

French pop culture icon and actress Francoise Hardy who inspired Mick Jagger and Bob Dylan dies aged 80

Celine Dion at an ice hockey game at the TD Garden on March 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts

Celine Dion admits taking life-threatening levels of valium before her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis

Volodymyr Zelensky stands in front of a Patriot air defence missile system

Russia fires more missiles at Ukraine ahead of diplomatic effort to stop the war

The second suspect in the trial has denied allegations against him.

Second man denies felling historic Sycamore Gap tree and causing over £600k damage to landmark

Anne Sacoolas (l) and Harry Dunn (r)

'I made a tragic mistake': Absent US diplomat Anne Sacoolas apologises for Harry Dunn's death

Luke D'Wit was jailed for life for the murder of the Baxters

Fears 'fentanyl murderer' who poisoned married couple may also have killed father and grandfather

Holidaymakers were relieved on Wednesday as flights to Palma on the island of Mallorca resumed a day after the airport was flooded in heavy storms.

Holiday relief as flights from Palma de Mallorca Airport resume after flooding

Emmanuel Macron gives a press conference

Macron urges moderate politicians to regroup to defeat far right in elections

Dr Michael Mosley's body was found after an extensive search

'I was just 50m from him most days': Local volunteer's sorrow after leading four-day search for Dr Michael Mosley

A Chinese electric car on show

EU threatens to raise tariffs on Chinese electric car imports

A show of support for Palestinians

Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel with Gaza ceasefire talks on knife-edge

Latest News

See more Latest News

Teenagers who complete military service under the Tories’ proposed national service scheme will only serve in the armed forces for 25 days.

Tories water down key National Service plan a day after manifesto launch

The Kaaba building surrounded by pilgrims

More than 1.5m Muslims arrive in Mecca for annual Hajj pilgrimage

Older and frail patients will be given "health MOTs" at the entrance of emergency departments to avoid unnecessary hospital admissions.

Over-65s to be offered 'health MOTs' at hospital entrances to free up A&E departments

Former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay

Report cites sexual violence by Israeli forces and Palestinian militants

Paul Norton is principal of Kings Monkton

'It's a tax on parents': Headteacher urges Keir Starmer to rethink private school VAT plans
Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin

North Korean leader Kim hails Russian ties as Putin reportedly plans visit

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage reacts after something is thrown towards him on the Reform UK campaign bus in Barnsley

Man charged with threatening behaviour after missiles hurled at Nigel Farage on campaign bus
A firefighter on the horizon after an explosion near the Lebanese border

Rockets fired from Lebanon after Israel kills Hezbollah commander

The neighbour of one of the two 12-year-olds found guilty of stabbing Shawn Seesahai (right) to death with a machete has described the boy as 'twisted in the head'.

Neighbour of 12-year-old knife murderer erected barbed wire, metal bars to keep 'twisted in the head' boy out
Grant Shapps has praised Rishi Sunak's 'aspirational' family

'It's the story of Britain': Grant Shapps hails 'aspirational' Sunak family after PM reveals he didn't have Sky as a child

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Protesters covered the new portrait with an image from Wallace and Gromit.

Controversial new King Charles portrait vandalised with giant Wallace and Gromit sticker by animal rights protesters
The Red Arrows will do a flypast for the King's official birthday

Red Arrows to fly over London for King's official birthday on Saturday - full timings and route revealed
Prince William has delivered a pep talk to the England squad

'Eat double portions': William reveals Prince Louis's message to England footballers ahead of Euro 2024

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Kemi Badenoch rules out serving alongside Nigel Farage after he hints at Tory takeover.

Nigel Farage 'wants to destroy the Conservative Party', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit