Rishi Sunak takes helicopter for short trip to south coast in journey that takes just an hour by train

Rishi Sunak has again flown to the south coast. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Rishi Sunak has again taken a helicopter to the south coast – despite it being just a short journey by train.

The prime minister flew from a private helipad in London to Dover, where he outlined the Government's plans to tackle small boat crossings.

He used an RAF AgustaWestland AW109 to make the trip for the speech, despite it taking just over an hour from Waterloo station by train.

Prices range from £31.90 to £58 for a return fare.

But it is just the latest in a line of helicopter trips Mr Sunak has taken, having recently flown to Southampton, the city he was raised in, despite that journey only taking about an hour.

"As always, travel plans will vary and are always decided with consideration to the best use of the Prime Minister's time and in interests of the taxpayer," a spokesperson for Downing Street said.

He has also been flown by helicopter to his Richmond constituency in North Yorkshire, though they were privately funded.

Rishi Sunak flew to Dover for his speech. Picture: Alamy

He flew to London from Dorset in a helicopter in February, then went to Cornwall the next morning to hold a press conference with Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Mirror recently reported he had spent £38,500 being ferried by chopper to Conservative events in Wales and Scotland. That bill was footed by a Tory donor.

Previously, home secretary Suella Braverman set off a backlash when she used an army helicopter to ferry her to the Manston migrant processing centre.

She used a Chinook instead of a car to visit the site in Kent, a drive would have taken about 30 minutes.

Downing Street was forced to jump to her defence as questions swirled about her £3,500-an-hour use of the military helicopter during a visit to Kent.

Mr Sunak flew in an AW109 helicopter. Picture: Alamy

During his Dover speech, Mr Sunak said migrants must be prepared to share hotel rooms "where appropriate" after a protest in London by a group of refugees.

He said that sharing rooms had freed up to 11,500 more places and would save taxpayers £250m.

"We're also making more efficient use of hotels by asking people to share rooms where it is appropriate to do so," he said today.

"If you're coming here illegally, claiming sanctuary from death, torture, or persecution then you should be willing to a share a taxpayer-funded hotel room in central London."

He also confirmed two more barges will be used to house about 1,000 asylum seekers.