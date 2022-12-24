'Exruciating': Rishi Sunak filmed asking homeless man if he works in business as PM serves food at shelter

24 December 2022, 14:22

Rishi Sunak has been branded 'out of touch' for the exchange
Rishi Sunak has been branded 'out of touch' for the exchange. Picture: ITV/Rishi Sunak

By Kit Heren

Rishi Sunak has been filmed having an "excruciating" conversation with a homeless man, asking him if he worked in business.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On a trip to a shelter ahead of Christmas on Friday, the Prime Minister was asked if he was "sorting the economy out" by a homeless man.

"That's what I'm trying to do," Mr Sunak replied - and asked the man, called Dean, if he worked in business.

The man replied: "No, I'm homeless. I'm actually a homeless person."

Dean added that he was interested in business, which led Mr Sunak to ask him what kind of business.

Dean replied that he was interested in finance, and the PM said: "I used to work in finance, actually."

Mr Sunak then asked: "Is that something you'd like to get into?'

Dean said: "Yeah I wouldn't mind. But, I don't know, I'd like to get through Christmas first".

Mr Sunak asked: 'What's your plan, what are you doing this weekend?"

Mr Sunak at the shelter
Mr Sunak at the shelter. Picture: Rishi Sunak

Dean said that he was hoping St Mungo's, the homeless charity, could help him get into temporary accommodation so he would not be on the street for Chrismas.

Opposition politicians took to Twitter to mock the awkward footage, which was filmed by ITV.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner called it "excruciating", while her fellow Labour MP Bill Esterson claimed the clip showed Mr Sunak was "out of touch".

The Prime Minister posted a photo of the visit to the shelter, run by the homeless charity The Passage, to social media.

He said: "For too many people, the opportunity to celebrate Christmas in a warm and safe environment is beyond reach. 

"Words are not enough. We are investing £2 billion to give some of the most vulnerable people a roof over their heads, with targeted support to rebuild their lives."

