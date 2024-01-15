Rishi Sunak says strikes on Houthi rebels are 'self defence' and a response to a 'direct threat to UK vessels'

Houthis have been attacking shipping as they claim it's supporting Gaza and Hamas. Picture: Parliament TV/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Rishi Sunak has said British attacks against the Houthis in Yemen were "self defence" and a response to a "direct threat" to UK vessels.

The prime minister denied the airstrikes - carried out on Friday with the US - represented as escalation of the Israel-Hamas war.

Speaking to the House of Commons for the first time since ordering the military action, he repeated his explanation that the UK needed to respond to Houthi threats to commercial shipping with force.

"I do not take decisions on the use of force lightly. That's why I stress this action was taken in self defence. It was necessary and not escalatory," he told MPs.

He said it followed almost 30 attacks from the Yemeni rebel group - including one against British and US warships on January 9.

"They fired on our ships and our sailors, it was the biggest attack on our navy for decades, and so we acted," he said.

"We did so in self defence... and to uphold freedom of navigation as Britain has always done."

Rishi Sunak said the strikes against the Houthis were necessary. Picture: Parliament TV

Mr Sunak added that all targets in Friday's attack appear to have been destroyed in the "limited strikes" and there was no evidence of any civilian casualties.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer condemned the Houthi attacks and warned if they were not kept in check, "they could lead to a devastating rise in the cost of food in some of the poorest countries".

It comes shortly after a US-owned ship travelling south of Yemen was hit by a missile.

The M/V Gibraltar Eagle, which was south east of Aden, was hit on its port side from above. It is reported to be carrying steel.

It "has reported no injuries or significant damage and is continuing its journey", the US's Central Command, which controls its Middle East forces, said.

Ambrey, a British maritime security group, said the strike "targeted US interests in response to US military strikes on Houthi military positions in Yemen" and reported that a fire broke out on board but nobody was injured and the vessel is seaworthy.

It was hit by one of three missiles fired by the Houthis. The other two didn't make it to the sea.

The ship is not connected to Israel, the group said.

The UK's Maritime Trade Operations agency warned other ships in the area to "transit with caution".

It is the latest attack in the escalating Red Sea crisis, in which Houthi rebels, claiming to be supporting Hamas in Gaza, have targeted international shipping despite US and British calls for them to stop.

That instruction to end their attacks was backed up by THE military strikes last week - but it was considered unlikely it would immediately deter the Houthi rebels, which control western Yemen, from continuing to threaten vessels.

Earlier on Monday, the US military said it had shot down an anti-ship missile fired at one of its destroyers, the USS Laboon.

It was shot down by fighter jets on Sunday afternoon after being launched from a part of Yemen controlled by the Houthis.

A number of targets were struck by British and American strikes on Friday after repeated warnings to the rebels.

They intervened to protect innocent sailors aboard the ships transiting the Red Sea and prevent marine traffic having to use the longer route around Africa - instead of going through the Suez Canal - which would have a knock-on effect on prices just as Western nations recover from soaring inflation.

The US also bombed a Houthi radar on Saturday. Washington and London have both insisted they are prepared to launch more attacks.

The ship was travelling in the Gulf of Aden. Picture: Google Maps

The Houthis have vowed retaliation. Their claims to be supporting Gaza have managed to impress some in the West, with chants in support of their attacks on civilian vessels heard among demonstrators in London on Saturday.

Previously, they claimed they were targeting ships linked to Israel, but in reality their attacks have been much less discriminate.

Houthis seized control of the western portion of Yemen after years of civil war in the state and are backed by Iran.

They have launched dozens of attacks on shipping since mid-November.