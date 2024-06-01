Sunak hits out at Labour’s handling of Diane Abbott row as Starmer insists he ‘dealt with this issue yesterday’

1 June 2024, 12:01 | Updated: 1 June 2024, 12:06

The party leaders attended their respective campaign bus launches on Saturday.
The party leaders attended their respective campaign bus launches on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Rishi Sunak has ripped into Labour’s handling of the Diane Abbott row after Keir Starmer confirmed the veteran MP was ‘free' to stand as a Labour candidate on Friday.

Speaking at the launch of the Conservative Party campaign bus on Saturday, Mr Sunak hit out at Labour for its back-and-forth on the subject.

Mr Sunak said:  "Just see what's happened over this Diane Abbott situation. And it confirms what we know about him: it's that he doesn't stick by anything he says, just constantly changes his mind.

"And it's clear that Angela Rayner is in charge of the Labour Party and not him."

It comes after Sir Keir attended the launch of Labour’s ‘battle buses’ earlier on Saturday.

Sunak hit out at the Labour leader.
Sunak hit out at the Labour leader. Picture: Alamy

Speaking at the event in London, the Labour leader brushed off questions about Diane Abbott.

Asked what had changed when he said on Friday the veteran left-winger could stand as a Labour candidate in the General Election, he said: "I dealt with that issue yesterday.

"Today is about taking our argument to the country and getting people back to work."

Sir Keir also attacked a pledge announced by the Tories to give £20 million each to 30 towns across the UK if they are elected on July 4.

He criticised the Tories for “preying on people’s hopes” with the levelling-up scheme.

He branded the scheme as “another unfunded commitment”.

Sir Keir attended the launch of the Labour campaign bus on Saturday.
Sir Keir attended the launch of the Labour campaign bus on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

Some of the towns proposed to be added include: Tamworth, Preston, Corby, Halifax, Bognor Regis, Newtown, Flint, Perth and Newry.

Announcing the plan, Mr Sunak said: "We, the Conservatives, have a plan for towns because we know they are the beating heart of our country.

"This bold action will transform 30 more towns - reviving their high streets, growing their local economies and making people feel proud of the place they call home."

