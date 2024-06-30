Rishi Sunak claims Labour would cause 'irreversible damage within first 100 days' in Downing Street

Rishi Sunak made the stark warning just days before the country goes to the polls. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has warned Labour will cause 'irreversible damage' to the UK within 100 days of entering Downing Street.

As polls open on Thursday, Mr Sunak only has days to change minds across the country in his bid to retain power as polls suggest the Tories have failed to bring down Labour's 21-point lead.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer is calling on the public to 'relight the fire of hope' and has warned that complacency could allow the Tories to remain in power.

It is also understood a Labour government would make three major housing announcements within months weeks of winning an election.

The party will reportedly begin a review of green belt land as Sir Keir yesterday promised to increase housebuilding from 'day one'.

Sir Keir Starmer has promised to increase housebuilding from 'day one'. Picture: Alamy

'Cannot be trusted'

The Prime Minister has continued the attack on his opponents saying that Labour's plans to impose VAT on private school fees would risk "throwing thousands of families' plans for the autumn term into chaos, with children wondering if they will have a desk at school to go back to".

He also warned Labour would make Britain the "soft touch migrant capital of the world" with "open borders" and an "illegal migrant amnesty".

Mr Sunak added: "They cannot be trusted. We must not surrender our taxes, our borders and our security to them.

"Only the Conservatives will deliver tax cuts, a growing economy and a brighter, more secure future for everyone."