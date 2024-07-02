Sunak’s last-ditch plea to voters: deliver hung parliament to stop Labour ‘supermajority’

2 July 2024, 06:26

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer are entering the final days of the campaign
Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer are entering the final days of the campaign. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Rishi Sunak will issue a desperate plea to voters two days out from the General Election, urging them to return a hung parliament in order to stop a Labour "supermajority".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister will insist that the election “is not a foregone conclusion”, despite dire polling which suggests his party could slump to their worst-ever defeat.

But Mr Sunak is warning that if just 130,000 people in marginal seats changed their minds, Sir Keir Starmer's Labour Party would be denied a "supermajority".

Mr Sunak's warnings derive from a YouGov poll, which suggested Labour's predicted 200-seat majority would fall away if those people switched their votes to the Tories.

Rishi Sunak Continues Campaigning Ahead Of Thursday's Election
Rishi Sunak Continues Campaigning Ahead Of Thursday's Election. Picture: Getty

The term is largely associated with the Government in America and relates to a specific proportion of votes in excess of a simple majority. For example, needing 60 per cent of the vote to win.

Critics have suggested the term has no relevance to the UK political system, as a party with a majority of 20 or 200 is just as powerful.

Nonetheless, the Prime Minister has continued to urge voters not to hand Sir Keir a "blank cheque" this Thursday.

Read More: Tories to be ‘all but wiped out’ in London, new dire polling suggests, as election campaigns reach climax

Read More: Royal Mail blamed for postal vote chaos as thousands fail to receive ballots ahead of General Election

On Tuesday, Mr Sunak will say: “The outcome of this election is not a foregone conclusion. If just 130,000 people switch their vote and lend us their support, we can deny Starmer that supermajority.

“Just think about that: you have the power to use your vote to prevent an unchecked Labour government.”

Keir Starmer Campaigns In The Home Counties As Election Day Comes Closer
Keir Starmer Campaigns In The Home Counties As Election Day Comes Closer. Picture: Getty

Mr Sunak will go on to say that a "huge" number of seats at the election will be decided by hundreds of votes.

He continued: “So, every vote we move will have an impact and make it more likely that your Conservative candidate is returned to Parliament so that they can be your voice, represent your values and stand up for you.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Emma MacLean, left, and her girlfriend Tori, right, were assaulted by a group of men in downtown Halifax

Mob of 'middle eastern men' brutally beat lesbian couple out celebrating a birthday

Live
Keir Starmer Campaigns In The Home Counties As Election Day Comes Closer

General Election LIVE: Parties double down on messaging with two days to go

Hurricane Beryl

‘Extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Beryl tears through homes and snaps trees in half across southeastern Caribbean

Joe Biden has slammed the Supreme Court's immunity ruling

Biden labels ‘dangerous’ Supreme Court ruling giving Trump partial immunity ‘terrible disservice’ to Americans

Royal Mail has been blamed for postal vote chaos

Royal Mail blamed for postal vote chaos as thousands fail to receive ballots ahead of General Election

Emma Raducanu celebrates after she wins her first round match

Emma Raducanu 'wins ugly' in opening match at Wimbledon as she reveals she took inspiration from England in Euros

Jamie Foxx

'I was gone for 20 days': Jamie Foxx breaks silence over mysterious hospitalisation after near-death experience

Rishi Sunak has a spring in his step for the final 48 hours of campaigning, writes LBC's Natasha Clark

The end is in sight: Rishi Sunak turns fire on Reform as spring in his step returns to Tory battle bus for final 48 hours
LBC's Aggie Chambre reflects on a day on Labour’s campaign bus.

Labour enters the last few days of campaigning with optimism - but fears are creeping in over complacency

Spanish police looking for missing Jay Slater urged volunteers to come forward for a "massive search"

Jay Slater's mum makes desperate plea to police after search for missing son called off

Gavin Plumb denies soliciting murder, incitement to rape and incitement to kidnap Holly Willoughby

'Obsessed' security guard accused of plotting to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby 'gained sexual arousal from plans'

Richard Tice has told LBC the Conservatives have ran a "dirty tricks campaign"

Richard Tice accuses Tories of 'dirty tricks campaign' and claims Reform UK is 'tainted' by series of 'stitch-ups'

Rita Fleming was found dead at home

Mystery as pensioner found dead at home in exclusive Kensington street, as police launch investigation

Princess Anne

Princess Anne breaks silence after being 'kicked in the head by a horse' and hospital stay with concussion

Linda De Sousa Abreu leaves Uxbridge Magistrates' Court

Wandsworth prison officer accused of being filmed having sex with inmate appears in court - after Heathrow arrest

Exclusive
Yasmin Al-Atroshi, candidate for Warrington North, has launched a scathing attack on the Conservative Party

Conservative candidate accuses 'highly toxic' party of racism, misogyny and bullying amid campaign 'sabotage' claims

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump

Donald Trump hails 'victory for democracy' after Supreme Court rules he has partial immunity from prosecution
The rabbi was abused on a visit to mosque

Jewish Conservative candidate screamed at and called a 'snake' during visit to mosque

Sir Keir Starmer has said that he would work with Marine Le Pen's National Rally party to resolve the small boats crisis.

Labour would work with Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party to tackle small boats crisis, Starmer says
The actor says he won't be able to continue as Sir John Falstaff in Player Kings after getting advice from doctors

Sir Ian McKellen pulls out of Player Kings tour on medical advice after stage fall

Jude Bellingham

Fears Jude Bellingham could be banned with UEFA investigating crude gesture in England win over Slovakia in Euros
Amateur detectives who flew out to Tenerife to join the search party claim to have found a "new clue"

'New clue' found by TikTok sleuths in Tenerife in search for missing teenager Jay Slater

Mrs May leaving her message at the doorbell.

'Nice to see you.. my name is Theresa May': Former PM leaves message on Ring camera while canvassing in Scotland
Drivers in Peckham and ISlignton are concerned over parking ticket scams.

Drivers are paying up to £120 under a new bogus parking ticket scam

Two horses from the Household Cavalry bolted through London after becoming loose.

Moment military horses wreak havoc after being spooked by bus and bolting through central London again
LBC breaks down parties' environment pledges ahead of the election

What are the major parties committing to on environmental issues?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne has left hospital where she was being treated for minor head injuries and concussion

Princess Anne leaves hospital following concussion treatment after being injured by horse

Officials are reportedly 'hopeful' Kate will attend Wimbledon this year.

Officials ‘hopeful’ Princess Kate will attend Wimbledon after lifting nation with appearance at Trooping the Colour
Prince Harry has spoken about his relationship with grief in new video

Prince Harry opens up about grief in emotional conversation with military charity to support bereaved children

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit