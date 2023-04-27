Rishi Sunak’s mother-in-law insists her daughter ‘made him Prime Minister’

27 April 2023, 11:44 | Updated: 27 April 2023, 11:45

Rishi Sunak's mother-in-law has claimed her daughter is the reason he became prime minister.
Rishi Sunak's mother-in-law has claimed her daughter is the reason he became prime minister. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Jenny Medlicott

The Prime Minister’s quick ascension to power has been highlighted before but his mother-in-law claims it was her daughter who made that possible.

Rishi Sunak’s mother-in-law, Sudha Murthy, has claimed in a video circulating online that her daughter is the reason he’s prime minister.

In the video which was captured in India, Sudha can be heard saying: “I made my husband a businessman. My daughter made her husband Prime Minister of UK.”

Rishi Sunak married Akshata Murthy in 2009, and the Prime Minister made a quick rise to power in the years that ensued.

Mr Sunak is the youngest prime minister of modern history at age 42, as well as the shortest MP to Prime Minister trajectory – achieving the role in just seven years.

Comparatively, David Cameron who previously held the title of youngest modern prime minister, achieved the position in nine years.

Rishi Sunak achieved the role of prime minister in just seven years.
Rishi Sunak achieved the role of prime minister in just seven years. Picture: Getty images

Akshata Murthy, a businesswoman and Mr Sunak’s wife, holds a degree from Stanford university and was the first female engineer at one of India’s largest companies, Tata.

In the video of Murthy’s mother, she also speaks about how her daughter has influenced the prime minister’s life in other ways, particularly his diet.

The Murthy family, she says, have long followed a tradition of fasting every Thursday.

Mr Sunak did not know about the tradition or the “guru” they fast for, she added, but still embraced the convention.

According to Sudha, he said “Ok, Thursday is a good day” and now only eats one meal every Thursday.

Rishi Sunak and his wife have been subject to repeated scrutiny over the last four years due to the billionaire status of his wife’s father, which has raised questions about whether he has declared the full extent of his family's financial interests.

