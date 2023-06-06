'They have their issues': Rishi Sunak refuses to say whether government will reconnect with CBI after confidence vote

The prime minister said CBI have 'their issues they need to work through'. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The Prime Minister said the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) “have their issues that they need to work through” as he dodged questions over whether the government will re-engage with the confederation.

Rishi Sunak side-stepped questions about whether the government would re-engage with CBI in the future following claims of rape and sexual assault against the confederation in recent months.

Some 93% of members voted in favour of a confidence vote to support the CBI in reform at an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking with journalists ahead of his trip to DC, Mr Sunak was asked on the government's potential for a relationship with the CBI in future.

He replied: “The matters at the CBI are for the CBI and for its members to work through. I’m sure they will work through that with their members and what it means."

But when it was suggested the CBI had worked through it, he replied: “I haven't seen those details. So, I’m sorry, I can’t comment on that.

“The CBI have their issues that they need to work through, which we should just let them do.”

The confederation reportedly represents about 190,000 businesses but faced scandal in March over allegations of misconduct related to its then-director general.

Several big businesses cut ties with the membership organisation following the allegations.

Since then more than a dozen women have come forward with sexual harassment accusations while working at CBI.

The prime minister held a meeting with press ahead of his departure to DC. Picture: Alamy

The CBI had halted all policy and membership work in April until the meeting and confidence vote on Tuesday.

The Government and the Labour Party also said it would pause all engagement with the CBI.

Members were asked on Tuesday’s vote whether the confederation’s plans for renewal was enough to give them “the confidence you need to support the CBI”.

Companies such as John Lewis, ITV, and Aviva did not take part in the vote, but the outcome was a majority in favour of confidence.

Rain Newton-Smith, hired as the group's chief executive two months ago in the midst of the allegations, said: "After an incredibly tough period, I'm deeply grateful for the faith shown in us by our members.

"We've made real progress in implementing the top-to-bottom programme of change promised by the board and, while there remains work to do, today's result represents an important milestone on that journey.

"Even an organisation as established as the CBI is only as strong as its members. That support is something we have never taken for granted.

"We will work tirelessly to repay the faith shown in us and are committed to living the values and changes we have proposed."

Separately, director-general Tony Danker stepped down in April after being accused of making unwanted contact with a woman who works for the organisation.

The City of London Police are investigating the rape claims, alongside a series of other misconduct allegations from about a dozen workers.