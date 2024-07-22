Sunak to stay in post until November as Tories choose to go long on Conservative leadership race

Who will be the next Tory leader? Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Rishi Sunak will serve as Acting Leader of the Conservative Party until November, allowing his party nearly fourth months to find his successor.

While Mr Sunak has formally resigned as Tory Party leader, he will temporarily remain as Leader of the Opposition until a replacement is selected on November 4.

Those wishing to join the race to replace the former Prime Minister will need to secure the backing of a proposer, a seconder, and eight nominations in order to make it onto the ballot.

Priti Patel, the former Home Secretary will run to be the next Tory leader, according to The Telegraph.

Other Tories who are considering a leadership bid include the former Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, and the Shadow Security Minister, Tom Tugendhat.

Kemi Badenoch, the former Business Secretary, is the bookies' favourite to be the next Tory leader.

Earlier today, the former Work and Pensions Secretary, Mel Stride, said he was considering throwing his hat into the ring.

He told LBC's Nick Ferrari: “There's been a lot of speculation, the reality is it is something I am considering, it's something colleagues are discussing with me.”

How will the next Tory leader be selected?

Priti Patel will run to be the next Tory leader. Picture: Alamy

Nominations will open at 7pm on Wednesday, closing at 2.30pm on Monday, July 29.

Tory MPs will then narrow the race down to four MPs, who will have until Conservative Party Conference - likely to be in October - to make their case.

Once conference is over, MPs will then whittle the race down to two candidates. Tory Party members will then select the next leader in a head-to-head vote.

Mr Sunak resigned as Prime Minister and announced his intention to step down as Tory leader after leading his party to its worst-ever election result.

The party, who won 365 seats in 2019, were left with just 121 MPs following the recent General Election.

There had been rumours Mr Sunak would quit before the end of summer, but he has agreed to stay on.

Rishi Sunak Resigns As British Prime Minister. Picture: Getty

Mr Sunak said: “It’s in the national interest for us to have a smooth and orderly transition to a new Leader of the Opposition so I will stay in post until November 2nd, and the result of our leadership election.

“This will allow our party to fulfil its role as the official opposition professionally and effectively. I believe this is what is best for the Conservative Party and, most importantly, our country.

“It would be inappropriate for me to make any comment about the leadership campaign or candidates. I am confident that this timetable decided by the Party Board and the 1922 Committee will allow for a thoughtful, professional and respectful contest.”

Bob Blackman MP, Chairman of the 1922 Committee, added: “Following discussions between the Party Board and the 1922 executive, the timetable for the election of a new leader of the Conservative Party has been agreed.

“Over August, candidates will be able to engage with the voluntary party before in September, the parliamentary party selects 4 candidates to go to conference.

“The parliamentary party will then pick the 2 candidates who go forward to the members ballot with the new leader elected on the 2nd of November.

“I am determined that our party will have a respectful and thorough leadership debate. I believe that this timetable will allow for this.

“While there are significant debates to be had about our party’s future, we must remember that the country—and our members—want to see us engaged in proper debate not personal attacks.

“I am confident that this process will allow for this. I am delighted that Rishi Sunak will remain in post until the 2nd of November and the election of a new leader. This will allow for a smooth and orderly process.”

Richard Fuller MP, Chairman of the Conservative Party, said: “This process has party members at its heart.

“I very much welcome Rishi Sunak’s decision to remain as leader until the election of a new leader thereby enabling this full engagement of candidates with members.

“Party conference will be a great opportunity for our hard working volunteers to meet the leading candidates and make their views known to MPs before the final two candidates are put to a final vote by Party members.

“Party members will be the voice of this leadership campaign.”