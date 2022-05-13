Rishi Sunak will endanger UK's energy security with windfall tax, BP boss warns

13 May 2022, 00:43

Rishi Sunak could endanger the UK's energy security, the head of BP said.
Rishi Sunak could endanger the UK's energy security, the head of BP said. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Rishi Sunak will endanger the UK's energy security if he introduces a windfall tax, the chief of BP has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bernard Looney warned that introducing the tax would make the UK a less stable environment for investing and stall plans to wean the UK off its dependence on foreign oil and gas. 

The Government has faced increased pressure to introduce the tax as Brits continue to suffer from spiralling energy costs.

But Mr Looney explained that BP planned to reinvest all of its profits from the North Sea over the next decade, following a record first quarter for the company.

Mr Looney added: "What's our view on windfall taxes? A stable and competitive fiscal environment is an important element in any investment decision – and that is what we have in Britain today.

"By definition, windfall taxes are unpredictable – and so would challenge investment in home-grown energy. We know that from past experience for the whole of the North Sea sector and supply chain."

The one-off tax would target energy companies which have benefitted from increased demand due to the pandemic as well as supply concerns amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: Boris refuses to rule out windfall tax in wide-ranging interview with LBC

Read more: Boris tells LBC 'we will get through cost of living crisis' as he vows to support Brits

It comes amid calls for Mr Sunak to deliver an emergency summer mini-budget over fears of a recession.

Rachel Reeves, Labour's shadow chancellor, said recent ONS figures for gross domestic product would increase the public's worries.

"Anything less than coming back urgently with an emergency budget to help ease the pressure from the cost of living crisis is a failure by this Conservative government," Ms Reeves said.

Her calls were later echoed by the British Chambers of Commerce.

Mr Sunak responded on Thursday, saying: "The UK economy recovered quickly from the worst of the pandemic and our growth in the first few months of the year was strong, faster than the US, Germany and Italy, but I know these are still anxious times.

"Our recovery is being disrupted by Putin's barbaric invasion of Ukraine and other global challenges but we are continuing to help people where we can."

Boris Johnson told LBC on Thursday that more assistance was in the pipeline.

He said: "I wake up every day thinking about what we can do to help people through this period, just as we helped people through Covid.

"I think a fair-minded person would say that when it came to it, the UK Government stepped up to the plate and came up with some pretty imaginative schemes to get people through the crisis.

"We had the biggest fall in output for 300 years.

"We came up with the Covid programme and many other forms of support.

"Now, that has, in turn, led to a real fiscal problem and so our room for manoeuvre is not as big as I would like, but we will do what we can to help."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Deborah James has been awarded a damehood.

Cancer campaigner Deborah James awarded a damehood days after revealing hospice care

Andy Burnham said he is open to running for Labour leader again.

Third time lucky: Andy Burnham open to running for Labour in 2024

Exclusive
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham appeared on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr.

'Westminster is dysfunctional': Burnham calls for 'rewiring of UK' to support Levelling Up

Natalie McGarry arriving at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Former SNP MP faces jail after being found guilty of embezzling £25k

Astronomers have unveiled the first image of the supermassive black hole at the centre of our own Milky Way galaxy.

First image of massive black hole at centre of Milky Way galaxy unveiled by scientists

Animal rights group say classic nursery rhymes are 'racist, sexist and cruel'

Nursery rhymes re-written as woke animal rights group claim lyrics are 'racist, sexist and cruel'
The brawl erupted on a flight from London Gatwick to Crete in Greece.

Pilot 'punched by passenger' in horror mass brawl on Wizz Air flight to Greece

Chicken products are being pulled from the supermarket shelves across the UK

Check your fridge: Supermarkets urgently recall chicken products over salmonella fears

Ted Hankey has been jailed

Former darts world champion Ted Hankey jailed for two years over sexual assault

A British tourist has died after falling from the seventh floor of a hotel in Magaluf

British tourist, 34, dies after falling from seventh floor of Magaluf hotel

Rebekah Vardy broke down in tears

Rebekah Vardy compared Coleen to 'a pigeon that s***s in your hair', Wagatha trial hears

Police are searching for two men who attempted to abduct a toddler in Hampshire

Hero dog saves girl, 2, by biting attempted kidnappers as police launch manhunt

Over 50 more fines have been issued by the Met over Partygate, doubling the overall figure

More than 100 Partygate fines issued by Met but Boris not handed punishment

Exclusive
Nick Ferrari spoke to Boris Johnson

Boris refuses to rule out windfall tax in wide-ranging interview with LBC

Exclusive
Boris Johnson has refused to say what would happen if Sir Keir Starmer quit in an interview with LBC's Nick Ferrari

PM refuses four times to answer whether he'd quit if Keir resigns

Finland is set to join Nato after the invasion of Ukraine after its president Sauli Niinisto announced he is in favour

Putin's worst nightmare: Finland set to join Nato after Boris agrees defence pact

Latest News

See more Latest News

Capitol Riot Oath Keepers

US Capitol riot panel subpoenas McCarthy and four other Republicans
Milky Way Black Hole

Astronomers capture first image of Milky Way’s black hole

The American flag flies at half-mast at the White House

Biden marks Covid ‘tragic milestone’ in US at global summit

Russia Ukraine War

Russia hits east Ukraine as Finland moves towards joining Nato
Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto

Finland’s leaders advocate Nato membership ‘without delay’

A passenger with no flying experience radioed an urgent plea for help when the pilot of a small plane fell ill off Florida’s Atlantic coast (WPTV via AP)

Air traffic controller: Helping passenger land plane felt like I was in a movie
Passenger Lands Plane

Passenger with ‘no idea how to fly’ takes over plane from stricken pilot
Virus outbreak North Korea

Kim Jong Un orders lockdown as North Korea confirms first Covid outbreak
Finland

Finland’s leaders in favour of applying for Nato membership

Nepal Everest

Sherpa woman breaks her own record by climbing Everest for 10th time

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/05 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Levelling up is the government's 'moral purpose'
'Terrified': Stella Creasy tells LBC of gang rape threats at university

'My gang rape fear': Stella Creasy tells of sex harassment hell at Cambridge
Food bank worker accuses idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying

Food bank worker accuses 'idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying
'It's a loss to me personally': Author Mick Herron opens up about killing characters to James O'Brien

'He's trying to get a rise': Author Mick Heron unravels spy Jackson Lamb's motivations
James O'Brien tears apart 'con artist' Tory MP Lee Anderson in scathing attack

James O'Brien tears apart 'con artist' Tory MP Lee Anderson in scathing attack
Lisa Nandy: Tory MP's 'Brits can't cook' comment shows govt's 'living on another planet'

Lisa Nandy: Tory MP's 'Brits can't cook' comment shows govt's 'living on another planet'
This was the Eurovision question from Nick Ferrari that stumped Boris Johnson

This was the Eurovision question from Nick Ferrari that stumped Boris Johnson
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/05 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/05 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police