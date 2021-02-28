Rishi Sunak unveils £1.65bn boost for Covid-19 vaccine rollout ahead of Budget

28 February 2021, 23:06

Rishi Sunak is boosting funding for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Rishi Sunak is boosting funding for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

The UK's coronavirus vaccine rollout will receive a £1.65 billion boost to help it meet the target of offering a dose to every adult by July 31, Rishi Sunak will set out in his Budget.

The Chancellor will on Wednesday detail the plan to spend the new cash to aid the programme, which is a key factor in successfully easing lockdown restrictions.

Mr Sunak will also divert £22 million to fund a "world first" trial to test if different vaccines can be used together, or if a third dose is effective, the Treasury said.

Read more: Covid-19: First cases of Brazil 'variant of concern' detected in England and Scotland

NHS England has begun inviting 60 to 63-year-olds to book jabs, with nearly 20 million people across the UK having received a vaccine.

Ahead of his Commons speech, Mr Sunak said it is "essential we maintain this momentum".

"Protecting ourselves against the virus means we will be able to lift restrictions, reopen our economy and focus our attention on creating jobs and stimulating growth," he added.

Read more: Over 20 million people given Covid vaccine in 'magnificent achievement' for the UK

He will also give £33 million to improve the ability to respond to new variants and improve vaccine testing, including £5 million to create a "library" of Covid-19 jabs.

That cash, like the funding for the vaccine trial, will come from the Vaccine Taskforce's existing budget.

The Government is reviewing whether vaccine passports could be used to prove people's health status before entering venues such as pubs and theatres.

Mr Sunak said the conclusions should come in a "few months' time", as he acknowledged both their potential benefits as well as their challenges.

"Obviously it's a complicated but potentially very relevant question for helping us reopen, particularly those parts of our country like mass events," he told The Andrew Marr Show on the BBC.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cuomo Sexual Harassment

NY Governor Cuomo acknowledges behaviour seen as ‘flirtation’
Trump Conservatives

Donald Trump calls for Republican Party unity

Thousands of houses were evacuated while navy engineers detonated the bomb

Residents told they cannot return home after unexploded WWII bomb detonated
Purim celebrations

Purim celebrations threaten fresh virus outbreak in Israel

Andrew Cuomo

New York governor asks attorney general and top judge to launch harassment probe
A community support officer speaks to people enjoying the sunshine on Brighton beach in Sussex on Sunday.

Over £66k in fines issued as SAGE expert issues warning over weekend crowds

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The stamp duty holiday announced in 2020 is expected to be extended until the end of June

Stamp duty holiday extension: An expert explains what it could mean for you
Boris Johnson is to announce a 'cautious' easing of lockdown tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow
Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

UK housing crisis is 'a stain on our humanity,' Maajid Nawaz insists

UK housing crisis is 'a stain on our humanity,' Maajid Nawaz insists
'Vegans don't understand' damage they cause, farmer argues

'Vegans don't understand' damage they cause, farmer argues

Shamima Begum case sets dangerous precedent for 'two tiered citizenship'

Shamima Begum case sets dangerous precedent for 'two tiered citizenship'
Bin Salman should 'bear criminal responsibility' for Khashoggi murder, close friend insists

Bin Salman should 'bear criminal responsibility' for Khashoggi murder, close friend claims
Budget: Failing to support people in self-isolation 'biggest risk to the roadmap,' Burnham warns

Budget: Failing to support people in self-isolation 'biggest risk to the roadmap,' Burnham warns
Army General Nick Carter told LBC the military should be used more often in response to UK crises

Military should step up ‘more often’ in UK crisis response, General Sir Nick Carter tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London