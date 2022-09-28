Breaking News

Rishi Sunak will not attend the Conservative party conference

Rishi Sunak Delivers the Spring Statement. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

Rishi Sunak will not attend the Conservative party conference, it has been reported.

It is understood the Richmond MP will be in Yorkshire instead.

The conference will take place in Birmingham between October 2 and 5.

On Wednesday, October 5, train staff be going on strike over an ongoing dispute over pay.

Rishi Sunk battled it out with Liz Truss to become the next Prime Minister.

On September 5, he lost the race with 60,399 votes compared to the PM's 81,326.

More to follow.