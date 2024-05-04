Rishi’s rallying cry: Sunak insists ‘everything to fight for’ despite bloodbath for Tories in local election

4 May 2024, 00:49 | Updated: 4 May 2024, 00:54

Rishi Sunak remains defiant despite a "bruising" set of local election results
Rishi Sunak remains defiant despite a "bruising" set of local election results. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A defiant Rishi Sunak has insisted there is “everything to fight for” despite a disastrous night for the Conservative Party in the local and mayoral elections.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Despite acknowledging a "disappointing" set of results in England, the Prime Minister remains confident saying that "Labour is not winning in places they admit they need", in a piece for the Telegraph.

“Thursday’s results showed that voters are frustrated and wondering why they should vote.

“The fact that Labour is not winning in places they admit they need for a majority shows that Keir Starmer’s lack of plan and vision is hurting them.

"We Conservatives have everything to fight for – and we will, because we are fighting for our values and our country’s future.”

As Friday's result declarations closed, the Conservatives suffered a net loss of 371 seats, and lost control of 10 councils.

Ben Houchen with Rishi Sunak following his re-election as Tees Valley Mayor
Ben Houchen with Rishi Sunak following his re-election as Tees Valley Mayor. Picture: Alamy

Earlier that day, Mr Sunak said despite the results he "knows" that people will "stick with" the Conservatives at the general election, which is yet to be announced.

Speaking after Ben Houchen won the Tees Valley mayoral race, Mr Sunak claimed Labour had "assumed" they would emerge victorious as he accused the party of "throwing mud" in the campaign.

The prime minister has been beset by rumours about a leadership challenge recently, amid poor polling numbers ahead of a general election in the coming months.

Read more: Tories in turmoil: Where next for Rishi Sunak after 'worst local results in 40 years', writes Natasha Clark

Speaking at a rally for Mr Houchen after the results came in, Mr Sunak said: "I've got a message for the Labour Party... because they know that they had to win here in order to win a general election.

"They assumed that Tees Valley would just stroll back to them. But it didn't. It didn't. People knew that they couldn't be taken for granted.

"They knew that it was Ben and the Conservatives that delivered for them and they stuck with you in this election.

"And I know that the general election, they're going to stick with us too, because they don't want to be taken for granted and they know that it's you and it's the Conservatives that are building a brighter future for Teeside and a brighter future for Britain."

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari quizzes Tory Party Chairman Richard Holden | 03/05/24

On Friday, the Conservative chairman insisted Rishi Sunak is still the "right man" to be Prime Minister despite a "bruising" set of local election results.

Richard Holden told LBC's Nick Ferrari that the election results were "difficult".

"I genuinely think while we’re facing those tough challenges we’ve got the right man for the job," he said.

Polling expert Sir John Curtice told LBC that the results were "probably... one of the worst, if not the worst, Conservative performance in local government elections for the last 40 years.

Read more: Labour wins mayoral races in 'Rishi Sunak's backyard', York and North Yorkshire, North East, and East Midlands

"But Mr Holden said that his party should keep Mr Sunak in Downing Street, despite rumblings of discontent from backbenchers and a rumoured plan to replace him with Penny Mordaunt if the local elections went badly.

Asked by Nick if he thought that the Prime Minister should remain in post, he said "very much so", listing off the recent global and domestic problems faced by the government.

"I genuinely think while we’re facing those tough challenges we’ve got the right man for the job," he said.

Keir Starmer with the new Labour MP for Blacpool South Chris Webb
Keir Starmer with the new Labour MP for Blacpool South Chris Webb. Picture: Getty

The Conservatives are on course to lose 500 council seats.

Labour has won three out of three newly-created mayoral roles which have so far declared - in the North East, East Midlands and York & North Yorkshire.

Read more: Rally round Rishi: Tory chairman says PM is 'right man for the job' despite 'worst local election results for 40 years'

Sir Keir Starmer has also hailed a "seismic win" they won the Blackpool South by-election - taking the seat back from the Conservatives.

The party also took Rushmoor - known as "the home of the British Army" - despite it being run by the Tories for the past 24 years.

However, the party has undoubtedly lost votes as a result of its stance on Gaza.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey at a celebratory rally in Winchester
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey at a celebratory rally in Winchester. Picture: Alamy

Overall, Labour won control of eight councils as it saw a net gain of 204 seats, while the Liberal Democrats gained 92 seats and the Greens 58.

The Liberal Democrats' most significant victory was winning control of Dorset council from the Conservatives, where it now has 42 of the 82 seats after gaining 15.

The Greens fell narrowly short of taking overall control of Bristol, one of their top targets, despite gaining 10 seats.

Saturday's results could be further fodder to Tory rebels set on ousting Mr Sunak before the general election, should the Conservatives suffer further heavy losses.

Read more: Boris Johnson forgets ID when arriving at polling station to vote - despite introducing the rule himself

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

PC Dean Dempster admitted admitted "sexually touching" the child in Oldham in December 2023

Officer who sexually assaulted girl, 6, while responding to incident sacked by Greater Manchester Police

Mark Hamill

Star Wars actor Hamill dubs Biden ‘Joe-bi-Wan Kenobi’ on trip to White House

Rockstar Mick Jagger briefly waded into Louisiana politics while on-stage in New Orleans

'You can't always get what you want' Louisiana governor endorsed by Trump claps back at Mick Jagger after on-stage jibe

Donald Trump

Trump ex-adviser tells trial of firestorm over leaked ‘grab women’ tape

Hardeep Singh Nijjar banner

Canadian police arrest three people over killing of Sikh activist

Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger gets into spat with Louisiana’s Republican governor

The family of Stuart Everett have paid tribute to him

'He did not deserve to die the way he did' Family pays tribute to man whose headless torso was found in nature reserve

Left to right: Shane Cunningham, Leo Knight and Cartel Bushnell

Teenager who stabbed 16-year-old to death at Bath birthday house party jailed for life as two others also sentenced

Hope Hicks

Former presidential media adviser takes stand in Trump hush money trial

Flooded town in Brazil

Dozens believed dead as southern Brazil is hit by worst rain in 80 years

Footage of the flooding (via AP)

At least 29 dead, 60 still missing after heavy rains in southern Brazil

A group of people were hit by a car in Tameside.

Shocking moment car ploughs into group of people in 'hit-and-run' outside polling station as two arrested

Donald Trump

Gagging order on Trump does not stop him from testifying, says judge

Alfie Lewis was stabbed to death near a school in Leeds

Boy, 15, found guilty of murdering teenager Alfie Lewis as he walked to meet friends near Leeds school

Labour hails big local election wins but Sunak says public will stick with Tories at general election despite dismal results

Labour hails local election wins but Sunak says public will 'stick with' Tories at general election despite poor results

Mr Sunak has called a meeting for later this month.

Rishi Sunak summons university chiefs amid ‘serious concerns’ over antisemitism following clashes on US campuses

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman has been hit by a bus outside Victoria station.

Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by double-decker bus outside London Victoria station
'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'
David Skaith, Kim McGuinness and Clare Ward have all been elected as regional mayors

Labour wins mayoral races in 'Rishi Sunak's backyard', York and North Yorkshire, North East, and East Midlands
The parents of rising young cricketer Josh Baker have paid tribute to their son.

Cricketer Josh Baker’s parents say they are ‘broken’ after his death aged 20 as they share emotional tribute
Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian officials urge Western partners to speed up military aid deliveries

Welcome back! King Charles embraced by neice Zara on surprise visit days after his return to public duty

Welcome back! King Charles embraced by niece Zara on surprise visit days after his return to public duty
Bizarre Brussels proposal could force European kebab houses to measure doner meat slices for identical thicknesses

Baffling Brussels proposal could force European kebab houses to measure individual slices of doner meat
Police have rushed to the scene in Dagenham

Cyclist, 19, fighting for life after being shot and stabbed during ‘ambush attack’ in Dagenham
Rishi Sunak insisted he is focused on the job at hand despite the election results

Sunak stands firm: Rishi says he is 'focused on the job at hand' despite 'worst local election results for 40 years'
The Met Office has revealed its verdict for the bank holiday weekend.

Met Office gives verdict on May bank holiday weekend weather as Brits hope for return of sunshine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Charlotte is nine today

Princess Charlotte beams in new photo taken by Kate released to mark her ninth birthday

Prince William has given an update on his family

Prince William gives rare update on Kate's health during Newcastle visit

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit