Rishi's tax cuts a matter of when, not if, says Shapps as he backs him for PM

13 July 2022, 10:15

By Sophie Barnett

Grant Shapps has told LBC that Rishi Sunak's tax cuts are a matter of when, not if, after he backed the former chancellor to become the next prime minister.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Transport Secretary pulled out of the race to replace Boris Johnson on Tuesday after the 1922 Committee doubled the required number of nominations.

Instead, he has decided to back former chancellor Rishi Sunak, who he claimed would be a tax-cutting prime minister.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Shapps said: "He [Rishi] says it's not a question of if we have tax cuts, it's a question of when.

"I liked that idea that you control inflation, you don't cut taxes and then add to inflation, you control inflation and then do further tax cuts, whilst making sure you bring the overall size of debt down.

"I think all those things are sensible, I think he's got a sensible plan, I think he's serious and credible, and that's why I'm backing Rishi for prime minister."

Read more: Rishi races ahead as Raab and Shapps back former Chancellor in leadership race

Read more: Tory leadership contender Nadhim Zahawi: I’d give Boris Johnson a job in my Cabinet

He added that Mr Sunak, who appears to be the frontrunner in the leadership battle, has the "massive advantage" of being able to "walk into the job and get on with it on day one".

His claim that Mr Sunak would be a tax-cutting prime minister was torn apart by Nick, who said: "We live under the biggest tax take in 40 years, which obviously is not solely down to Rishi Sunak, but he was the man with the Red Box until a few weeks ago!"

Mr Shapps defended the former chancellor, and said that just last week Mr Sunak brought in the biggest personal taxation cut for "generations".

He added that we must "recognise we've gone through the worst pandemic for 100 years".

The former chancellor, who has clashed with other contenders for refusing to promise immediate tax cuts, told the Telegraph that his economic vision amounted to "common sense Thatcherism".

Read more: Sunak vows to run economy like Thatcher as Tory leadership down to eight candidates

"You have to earn what you spend," he said in his first campaign interview, insisting he would take a more responsible approach to tax cuts.

"We will cut taxes and we will do it responsibly. That's my economic approach. I would describe it as common sense Thatcherism. I believe that's what she would have done."

Mr Sunak is one of eight contenders to become Britain's next prime minister, competing against Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, attorney general Suella Braverman, Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt and chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, who all secured the backing of at least 20 Tory MPs.

The candidates will now go forward to Wednesday's round of MPs' voting, when they will need to secure at least 30 supporters.

The full backing of each candidate was not immediately revealed by Sir Graham Brady, the backbench 1922 Committee's chairman, who only stated if each politician had made it through.

Sajid Javid, the ex-health secretary whose resignation preceded an avalanche of departures from Government that brought down Boris Johnson, dropped out just before the announcement of who had made the first cut.

All candidates who secure the backing of 30 MPs each on Wednesday will then go through an exhaustive ballot process, with Conservative MPs voting repeatedly as the politician with the fewest backers is eliminated, whittling down the field until just two are left standing.

The winner between those two will be decided by the party's members.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Priti Patel failed to answer MPs' questions after pulling out of the Committee hearing

'What on earth is going on?': Priti Patel cancels appearance at Home Affairs Committee

Mr Zahawi said single-sex toilets help protect women.

Single-sex toilets are needed for safety of women, says Tory hopeful Nadhim Zahawi

Leaked CCTV has emerged of the Texas school shooting

Fury erupts as leaked Texas shooting CCTV shows police checking phones and using sanitiser

Nadhim Zahawi said it should be up to Sir Mo Farah whether police investigate his trafficking ordeal.

Police probe into Sir Mo Farah's childhood 'should be up to Mo,' says Zahawi

Zahawi said he would give Boris a Cabinet job

Tory leadership contender Nadhim Zahawi: I’d give Boris Johnson a job in my Cabinet

Abi Fisher's husband Matthew has been charged with her murder.

Husband charged with murder of 'wonderful' teacher, 29, found dead in undergrowth

The Duchess of Cornwall at The Oldie Luncheon, in celebration of her 75th Birthday

Camilla appears to poke fun at woke culture at event to mark 75th birthday

The adverts, which appeared in May, have been banned by the advertising watchdog.

Online dating ads offering chance to meet 'lonely' Ukrainian women banned by watchdog

Rishi Sunak has compared his economic policy to Margaret Thatcher as the Tory leadership contest narrows to eight candidates

Sunak vows to run economy like Thatcher as Tory leadership down to eight candidates

Tobias Ellwood has been accused of running over a bengal cat

Fury as Tory MP accused of 'running over cat and driving away' in constituency village

A pregnant woman claimed new US law meant her unborn baby was a passenger

Pregnant woman disputes carpool fine saying unborn child counts as person after Roe v Wade

Twitter says it has sued Elon Musk after he pulled the plug on the $44bn takeover

Twitter sues Elon Musk for pulling out of deal and accuses him of 'trashing' the company

Penny Mordaunt has clarified her trans stance after criticism

Tory leader candidate Penny Mordaunt clarifies trans stance after gender recognition controversy
Nadhim Zahawi speaks to Iain Dale

Zahawi tells teachers and nurses to 'be disciplined' amid calls for pay rise

A fire has broken out at a pub in Trafalgar Square

Londoners told to avoid Trafalgar Square as firefighters tackled huge pub fire

Rishi Sunak is a 'standard' person who is 'not from a privileged background at all', argues Hancock

Rishi Sunak is 'not from a privileged background at all', argues Matt Hancock

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss survived round one

Sunak and Truss clear first Tory leadership hurdle as eight candidates survive nominations
Baby stars in the Carina Nebula

Nasa releases stunning new images from James Webb Space Telescope
A report has found over 1,000 children were sexually exploited in Telford over three decades, party because of failings by West Mercia Police

Telford: 1,000 children sexually abused after police failed to probe due to racism fears
An average of 66 pieces of packaging were disposed of by households every week

UK households bin nearly 100bn pieces of plastic a year, survey finds
Tories are vying for leadership of the Tory party

Tory leadership election: When are the votes held and how is the next PM chosen?
A group of boys were seen performing the stunt

Daredevils leap off Tower Bridge into Thames in 'extremely dangerous' stunt
Harry will make a speech on Nelson Mandela Day

Prince Harry to be joined by Meghan Markle for Mandela Day UN speech
Firefighters saved a cap with a specialist pet mask.

Cat's life saved by London firefighters in first use of pet oxygen mask
The Rwanda plan has been pushed back due to the Tory leadership contest.

Rwanda migrant flights 'on hold' until Tory leadership contest finishes
The UK's airports are in crisis

'Wrong move could kill you': Baggage handler warns new staff 'crashed through' training

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet
The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari: 'Decent Asian families' let down by Telford abuse report

Nick Ferrari: 'Decent Asian families' let down by Telford abuse report
Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/07 | Watch again

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher' says Matthew Parris

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher', ex-Tory MP says
Private school no longer a golden ticket to 'elite society' says Tom Swarbrick

Private school no longer a golden ticket to 'elite society' says Tom Swarbrick
Putin blockades Ukraine because he wants to 'create new migrant crisis through starvation'

Caller who illegally arrived in UK wedged between train carriages shares story with LBC
Tory MPs are 'dividing themselves into gangs and going hunting for each other', says Andrew Marr

Tory MPs are 'dividing themselves into gangs and hunting each other', says Andrew Marr
Airport recruiter explains how Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos

Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos, explains aviation expert
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch again

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Britain must take in 100,000 asylum seekers a year, says immigration lawyer

Britain must take in 100,000 asylum seekers a year, says immigration lawyer

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London