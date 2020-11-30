Rita Ora 'flouts lockdown rules with 30 person birthday party'

Rita Ora posted several photos of the event on Instagram. Picture: Instagram / RitaOra

By Maddie Goodfellow

Singer Rita Ora has been accused of breaking lockdown rules after she reportedly hosted a 30-person birthday party on Saturday.

The pop star is reported to have brought together at least 30 friends to celebrate her 30th birthday at a restaurant in Notting Hill.

The group are said to have "partied until the early hours", according to the Sun.

It comes as the government urged the public to abide by national restrictions for the final week of lockdown before the strengthened Tier system is introduced.

In pictures published in the newspaper, celebrity friends including the Delevingne sisters and TOWIE star Vas Morgan are seen entering the venue in west London.

Later in the evening, police were seen outside the venue, peering in the windows and attempting to open a door.

Cara Delevingne is said to have attended the event. Picture: PA

A source told the Sun: "There were a number of guests, all dressed up very glamorously, and everyone entered the building through the back, with security watching the front to make sure no one else went in. It went on until the early hours."

The restaurant's director Nicholas Fallows told The Sun that he hadn't been aware of any event on Saturday night and the restaurant was "owned by shareholders".

The Met Police confirmed they had been called out on Saturday night to reports of a potential Covid-19 regulations breach in the area.

London will be in Tier 2 from December 2. Picture: PA

Current government guidelines say that people must "minimise the time spent outside their home" and avoid meeting others who they do not live with.

Guidelines brought in with the national lockdown on November 5 also state that people must "not meet socially indoors with family or friends unless they are part of your household, meaning the people you live with, or your support bubble".

People should also avoid physical contact; being close and face-to-face; and shouting or singing close to others who do not share a home with you or who are not in the same support bubble.

Restaurants are also closed for everything except takeaway, with any breaking of these guidelines possibly ending up with a fine.

From December 2, London restaurants and cafes will be able to open, with pubs and bars can also allowed to open, but only if they are operating as restaurants with table service.

All hospitality venues can only serve alcohol with substantial meals and must stop taking orders at 10pm and close by 11pm, according to the government.