Rita Ora should have been isolating when she threw lockdown party

Rita Ora has apologised again for throwing a party during lockdown. Picture: Instagram / RitaOra

By Joe Cook

Pop star Rita Ora has apologised for a second time after it was revealed she was meant to be quarantining when she threw a 30th birthday party just days after a trip to Egypt.

Ms Ora already apologised last week for breaking lockdown rules after she hosted a 30-person birthday party, saying she was "embarrassed" and "deeply sorry.

She paid a £10,000 fine over the event, which was held at a restaurant in Notting Hill, according to the Sun.

However, the star has been forced to apologise for a second time after it was revealed she had returned from Cairo on November 22, just six days before throwing the party.

Government rules say travellers should quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to the UK.

In a statement the singer apologised for her actions, writing: “I recently flew to Egypt to perform at a corporate event for a private company, where my travel party followed protocol and presented negative Covid tests upon entry, as required by Egyptian authorities.

“Upon my return to Britain, I should have followed government advice and isolated myself for the required period. As you know, I didn’t follow government advice and for that I apologised earlier this week.

“I apologise again, unreservedly,” Ms Ora continued, adding she will donate the fee from the concert, which she reportedly travelled to via private jet.

“I would like to add that I have been tested subsequently, including today, and remain negative for Covid-19 and the same is true for all members of my immediate family who form my support bubble," she noted.

Despite breaking the rules twice, the pop star called on others not to follow her lead: “While I realise the apologetic words of a pop star might not carry much weight, especially one who has broken the rules like I have, I do realise that some might seek to follow my example.

“My message to them is simple: please don’t. The guilt and shame I’ve carried this week for my mistake aren’t worth it. Instead, continue to listen to the government advice and the voices of the heroes of the NHS and take the required precautions.

“I will take the criticisms coming my way because I deserve them. For my part, I hope to one day make it up to the public who have given me so much support over the years and, in particular, make it up to the heroes of the NHS.”

She concluded: “Be better than I have been and learn from my mistakes so you don’t have to learn the hard way yourselves. Love, Rita.”