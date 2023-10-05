Police probe tragic discovery after woman’s body found in River Severn

A woman's body was found in the River Severn (file image). Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Police have launched an investigation after a woman’s body was found in the River Severn.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The woman’s body was found in the river in Worcestershire at around midday yesterday.

She has not yet been formally identified and police are not treating her death as suspicious.

West Mercia police said in a statement: “Officers recovered a woman’s body from the River Severn in Kempsey, Worcestershire on Wednesday October 4.

“The body was discovered at around 12.25pm.

“Formal identification is yet to take place, but the death is not being treated as suspicious. A report is being prepared for the coroner.”