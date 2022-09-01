Breaking News

RMT announces fresh rail strikes for September in bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions

The RMT has announced new rail strikes for later this month. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Rail workers are to stage fresh strikes on September 15 and 17 in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the RMT announced.

It comes after members of the ASLEF train drivers' union and the TSSA union also announced September strikes on Wednesday.

Members of ASLEF – which represents 96 per cent of train drivers in England, Scotland, and Wales – will walk out at 12 train operating companies on September 15 in a dispute over pay.

And the TSSA union called a 24-hour walkout beginning midday on September 26, with nine train operating companies taking part as well as Network Rail.

The RMT union said more than 40,000 of its members will strike, warning it will "effectively shut down" the rail network.

A series of stoppages in the bitter, deadlocked row have already been held.

Talks between the union and rail industry have been ongoing but there has been no breakthrough or new offers from either Network Rail or the operators, the union said.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said members "had no choice" but to strike.

An RMT picket line outside Euston Station at an earlier strike on August 20. Picture: Alamy

"Our members have no choice but to continue this strike action," said Mr Lynch.

"Network Rail and the train operating companies have shown little interest this past few weeks in offering our members anything new in order for us to be able to come to a negotiated settlement.

"Grant Shapps continues his dereliction of duty by staying in his bunker and shackling the rail industry from making a deal with us.

"We will continue to negotiate in good faith, but the employers and government need to understand our industrial campaign will continue for as long as it takes."

