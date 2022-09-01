Breaking News

RMT announces fresh rail strikes for September in bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions

1 September 2022, 16:07 | Updated: 1 September 2022, 16:33

The RMT has announced new rail strikes for later this month
The RMT has announced new rail strikes for later this month. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Rail workers are to stage fresh strikes on September 15 and 17 in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the RMT announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes after members of the ASLEF train drivers' union and the TSSA union also announced September strikes on Wednesday.

Members of ASLEF – which represents 96 per cent of train drivers in England, Scotland, and Wales – will walk out at 12 train operating companies on September 15 in a dispute over pay.

And the TSSA union called a 24-hour walkout beginning midday on September 26, with nine train operating companies taking part as well as Network Rail.

Read more: Fresh rail strike called for September as second union demands improvement on pay rise offer

Read more: Unions threaten to strike for 'as long as it takes' as millions face more travel chaos in London

The RMT union said more than 40,000 of its members will strike, warning it will "effectively shut down" the rail network.

A series of stoppages in the bitter, deadlocked row have already been held.

Talks between the union and rail industry have been ongoing but there has been no breakthrough or new offers from either Network Rail or the operators, the union said.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said members "had no choice" but to strike.

An RMT picket line outside Euston Station at an earlier strike on August 20
An RMT picket line outside Euston Station at an earlier strike on August 20. Picture: Alamy

"Our members have no choice but to continue this strike action," said Mr Lynch.

"Network Rail and the train operating companies have shown little interest this past few weeks in offering our members anything new in order for us to be able to come to a negotiated settlement.

Read more: Warning that Felixstowe Port strikes will 'seriously mess up' Christmas shopping as hundreds walk out

Read more: Keir Starmer insists he is 'absolutely' behind workers as more strikes loom amid cost of living crisis

"Grant Shapps continues his dereliction of duty by staying in his bunker and shackling the rail industry from making a deal with us.

"We will continue to negotiate in good faith, but the employers and government need to understand our industrial campaign will continue for as long as it takes."

Updates to follow

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Two guns were used in the shooting of 9-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool last week, police have revealed as they released CCTV footage of the suspect in a bid to track him down.

Two guns used in Olivia Pratt-Korbel shooting, police say as they release CCTV of suspect

Ravil Maganov, boss of energy firm Lukoil, has died after falling from a hospital window

Russian energy boss who criticised Putin's invasion of Ukraine dies after falling from sixth floor window

Skinny's Bar, Weston-super-Mare

Police officer cleared of sex assault because panel found it more likely 'he was actually the victim'

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are going toe-to-toe

Liz Truss v Rishi Sunak explained: What are their policies and where do they clash?

An arts festival intended to celebrate Britain leaving the European Union has been branded a "pro-Remain flop" after artists allegedly refused to take part if Brexit was mentioned.

Brexit festival branded 'pro-Remain flop' after staff 'refused to take part if UK's EU exit was mentioned'

dafsafa

'It's unpatriotic and a bad look': PM to ditch British cars for German-made Audis

Bill Turnbull has died aged 66

Classic FM presenter Bill Turnbull dies aged 66

Ryan Giggs' trial ended without a verdict

Gary Neville Twitter post before Ryan Giggs trial referred over potential contempt of court

Liz Truss vowed no new taxes

'No new taxes and no energy rationing' promises Truss in final clash with Sunak

Meghan Markle said her wedding to Prince Harry was compared to Nelson Mandela's release from prison

'I'm baffled!': South African Lion King actor says he could not have told Meghan her wedding was like Mandela's release

Police have appealed for witnesses after a man touched a girl inappropriately in Portsmouth.

Schoolgirl, 11, sexually assaulted on pathway as cops launch urgent appeal to find man

Craig Mackintosh

'War hero' Brit killed by Russian forces while serving as a medic in Ukraine

Boris Johnson joined a raid in south London today.

'Wagwan Boris': man being raided by police surprised to see Prime Minister in his flat

Liz Truss hinted she could scrap motorway speed limits.

Truss hints she could scrap motorway speed limits and pledges to ban smart motorways if she becomes PM

Wembley

Final Tory leadership hustings: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss join Nick Ferrari | Watch again

Liz Truss said police should "dance the Macarena in their spare time".

'They can dance the Macarena in their spare time': Truss says police should focus on fighting crime

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pakistan Floods

Waterborne diseases spread among flood victims in Pakistan

Finland’s foreign minister Pekka Haavisto

Finland drastically cuts tourist visas for Russians

Vials of Covid-19 vaccine

EU regulator clears tweaked versions of Covid vaccines

The perimeter wall of the Urumqi No 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region

UN accuses China of Uighur abuses that ‘may constitute crimes against humanity’

Russia Military Drills

Russia launches war games with China amid tensions with West

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi speaks to the media

UN nuclear agency team arrive at Ukraine power plant

Gorbachev and Putin

Vladimir Putin will not attend Mikhail Gorbachev’s funeral

Malaysia Najib Wife Verdict

Malaysian ex-first lady Rosmah Mansor handed 10-year sentence in bribery case

Rosmah Mansor

Malaysia’s ex-first lady Rosmah Mansor found guilty a week after husband jailed

Zaporizhzhia power plant

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita and Andrew

Andrew Marr on why he thinks Liz Truss will be the return of the radical right

Climate deniers

Liz Truss is appealing to Tory 'climate deniers’ with pledge for gas and oil licenses, caller says
'A lot of reasons why people commit crime is economic factors.'

Sangita Myska caller argues increased crime is due to 'economic factors'

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien brands right-wing media 'woke' stories as 'dangerous'

James O'Brien hits out and brands right-wing media 'woke stories' as 'dangerous'

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

Grant Shapps suggests use of LED bulbs for schools and pubs, amid energy crisis

Grant Shapps suggests use of LED bulbs for schools and pubs, amid energy crisis

Notting Hill resident of 15 years says carnival shouldn't be on ‘people’s streets’

Notting Hill resident of 15 years says carnival shouldn't be on ‘people’s streets’

British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns

British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns
NHS manager shares harrowing plans to open warm banks for hospital staff

NHS manager shares harrowing plans to open warm banks for hospital staff

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London