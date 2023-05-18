Rail workers from 14 train companies to stage fresh strike day before FA Cup Final and Epsom Derby

RMT members will strike June 2. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Rail workers at 14 train companies are staging a fresh strike next month amid an ongoing dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on June 2 - the day before the FA Cup Final and Epsom Derby.

The walkout coincides with Aslef's action over the FA Cup final weekend.

The RMT said an offer from the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) was unacceptable, adding that no new proposals had been made since the last strike on May 13.

The strike on June 2 will see 20,000 railway workers in catering, train managers and station staff take action, affecting train services throughout the country.

It comes as teachers are also to walkout again in July. The National Education Union (NEU) said fresh strikes will be held if their dispute over pay is not resolved by mid-June.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

"Ministers cannot just wish this dispute away," says RMT general secretary Mick Lynch. Picture: Alamy

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "The Government is once again not allowing the Rail Delivery Group to make an improved offer that we can consider.

"Therefore, we have to pursue our industrial campaign to win a negotiated settlement on jobs, pay and conditions. "Ministers cannot just wish this dispute away.

"They underestimate the strength of feeling our members, who have just given us a new six-month strike mandate, continue to support the campaign and the action and are determined to see this through until we get an acceptable resolution.

"The Government now needs to unlock the RDG and allow them to make an offer that can be put to a referendum of our members."

Read more: Water company says bills will go up as firms plan £10bn fix to clean up UK's sewage mess

Read more: BT to replace 10,000 workers with AI as part of wider cull of up to 55,000 staff in bid to slash costs

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: "In recent discussions with the RMT we have continued to stand by the fair, industry level dispute resolution proposal agreed line by line with their negotiating team, which would have resolved this dispute and given our lowest paid staff a rise of up to 13%.

"By calling more strike action the RMT leadership have chosen to prolong this dispute without ever giving their members a chance to have a say on their own offer.

"Instead, they will be subject to yet more lost pay through industrial action, customers will suffer more disruption, and the industry will continue to suffer huge damage at a time when the railway is taking more than its fair share from taxpayers to keep trains running post Covid.

"We remain open and willing to engage in national level-talks so that we can secure a pay rise for our people and the long-term future of an industry vital to Britain's economy."