RMT suspends all strikes at Network rail after receiving new pay offer

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers' union has announced it has suspended all industrial action at Network Rail after receiving a new pay offer. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers' union has announced it has suspended all industrial action at Network Rail after receiving a new pay offer.

The union's National Executive Committee said that further updates would be provided in the coming days.

Walkouts had been due to take place from 2am on March 16 until 01.59am on March 17, with a ban on overtime to follow.

However, planned strike action to be taken by RMT members against the 14 train operators represented by the Rail Delivery Group are still currently going ahead on March 16, 18, 30 and April 1.

A referendum of members is to be held on the latest Network Rail offer, Sky News reports.

According to the outlet it's not yet known whether the executive committee will recommend that members accept or reject the offer, as was the case previously.

RMT boss Mick Lynch and ASLEF rail workers takes part in RMT industrial action over pay and work conditions severely affecting the national rail network in London, United Kingdom on October 01, 2022. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for RMT said: "The RMT National Executive Committee has taken the decision to suspend all industrial action on Network Rail following receipt of a new offer from the employer.

"Further updates will be given on all aspects of the national rail dispute in the coming days."

Network Rail CEO Andrew Haines said: "We are relieved for our people, passengers and freight customers that industrial action in Network Rail has now been suspended.

"We look forward to further information on plans for a referendum."