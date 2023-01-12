Light at the end of the tunnel? RMT union working 'towards a revised offer' after talks progress to end strike action

Some progress appears to have been made in solving the rail dispute. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

The RMT union has said it is working with train operators "towards a revised offer" after more talks to end strike action took place today.

General secretary Mick Lynch confirmed both sides have agreed to meet again over the next few days.

LBC's Westminster editor Ben Kentish told Andrew Marr there's no offer on the table yet - but the two sides do seem to be getting closer to reaching an agreement.

After today's negotiations with the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), the RMT said: "We have had detailed discussions and we are working jointly towards a revised offer.

"Both parties have agreed to continue discussions over the next few days."

The RMT union says it's working with train operators "towards a revised offer". Picture: Getty

A deserted platform and a sign is seen announcing no trains. Picture: Getty

Discussions between the two groups took place in Paddington, London, earlier today in an attempt to finally reach a settlement in the dispute over jobs, pay and working conditions.

It appears a deal could be getting closer after talks. Yesterday, Mr Lynch told the Transport Select Committee that what was on the table was under half what members deserved after years of pay freezes.

A series of strikes have taken place since the summer, a large proportion of which took place across December and the first week of January.

There are currently no new strike dates planned.

Throughout the dispute, Mr Lynch has been critical of the government's position, and has accused them of 'torpedoing' talks.

Speaking to LBC's James O'Brien last week, he compared the government's proposed anti-strike laws to oppressive regimes like China and communist Poland, as he accused ministers of plans to "conscript" workers to cross picket lines.

The government has announced it will try to bring in new laws forcing rail workers to provide minimum levels of service, even when union members are on strike - a measure RMT boss Mr Lynch and other union chiefs have vowed to fight.

"Basically you’re talking about the conscription of labour even during a lawful dispute, and I would have to name my members that went to work to break their own picket lines," Mr Lynch told listeners to LBC's James O'Brien's show during a phone-in last week.

"And that’s unacceptable in a free society.

"We’re always being told that repressive regimes do things against the public. And of course the mark of what went on in Poland, and what goes on in China, and probably Russia and other repressive regimes, is that the trade unions aren’t free."