'He taught us we must dare to dream': Tributes paid to rugby legend Rob Burrow after death following MND diagnosis

Rugby League legend Rob Burrow has died aged 41 after a five-year battle with motor neurone disease (MND). Picture: Alamy

Rugby League legend Rob Burrow has died aged 41 after a five-year battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

Burrow spent his entire rugby league career with Leeds Rhinos and helped them win eight Super League titles.

He retired in 2017 and two years later it was revealed Burrow had been diagnosed with MND.

He raised millions to help build a new care centre for MND patients alongside former team-mate Kevin Sinfield.

Burrow's death was confirmed by his former club Leeds on Sunday night.

Burrow, who has died aged 41, was just 37 and had three children under the age of eight with wife Lindsey when he made the announcement on December 19 2019 that he had MND.

A statement on Leeds Rhinos' official website read: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our beloved son, husband, father, brother and friend.

"Rob has always been a true inspiration throughout his life whether that was on the rugby league field or during his battle with MND (motor neurone disease).

"He never allowed others to define what he could achieve and believed in his own ability to do more.

"The outpouring of love and support that Rob and the whole Burrow family have received over the last four-and-a-half years meant so much to Rob. In particular, the rugby league family and MND community have rallied around Rob to inspire him, thank you for your support.

"For those who knew Rob throughout his life, his determination and spirit in the face of MND over the last four-and-a-half years came as no surprise.

"Rob never accepted that he couldn't do something. He just found his way of doing it better than anyone else. He will continue to inspire us all every day. In a world full of adversity. We must dare to dream."

In a personally signed message on X, the Prince of Wales wrote: "A legend of Rugby League, Rob Burrow had a huge heart. He taught us, 'in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.'

"Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya and Macy. W".

Broadcaster Dan Walker has paid tribute to former rugby league star Rob Burrow following his death aged 41.

Walker, who interviewed Burrow when he was a presenter on BBC Breakfast, said: "He was the little fella who made a massive impact on the pitch and an even bigger one off it.

"Rob Burrow taught us so much in the way he dealt with his MND diagnosis and inspired millions with his continued determination and desire to make a difference for others.

"Sending all my love to Lindsey and their kids, his sisters, his mum and dad and all those who will miss him so much."