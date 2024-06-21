Rob Burrow recorded messages to be shared with children during special life moments as they grow up, his wife reveals

21 June 2024, 06:31

Rob Burrow left a series of messages for his children to be shared with them as they grow up, his wife has revealed.
Rob Burrow left a series of messages for his children to be shared with them as they grow up, his wife has revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow recorded a series of messages to be played to his children during special moments in their lives as they grow up, his wife has revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rob Burrow died aged 41 earlier this month on June 2 after a five-year battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

The former rugby league star’s wife Lindsey Burrow has now paid tribute to her husband in a new interview, as she said she “could not put into words” how proud she was of him.

A final message to the world was released from Burrow, an avid MND campaigner, after his death.

He said in the message: "I want to live in a world free of MND. By the time you watch this I will no longer be here. I'm just a lad from Yorkshire who got to live out his dream of playing rugby league."

Now his wife Lindsey has revealed the star also left some private messages for his family to be shared after his death using a machine that tracks eye movements to turn them into text.

“I know Rob has left messages on there for the children. At the minute it’s too raw to go and look through the machine but there are birthday messages on there, there are messages for the future,” she told the BBC.

She also said: “Despite the grief and despite the sadness, we have so much to be thankful for, for having Rob in our lives.

“He made the world a better place to be.”

Lindsey said in a separate tribute after his death: "Although we knew this day would arrive, I am somehow still feeling at a loss for words that our loving, kind, caring husband and father has departed.

Read more: 'Are these all for Daddy?' Rob Burrow's widow and children lay flowers at memorial to rugby league legend

Read more: 'By the time you watch this I will no longer be here': Rob Burrow's final message after death from motor neurone disease

The former rugby league star died earlier this month.
The former rugby league star died earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

"I was incredibly proud and fortunate to call Rob my husband. I am unbelievably proud of the campaigning he's done to raise awareness and the millions of pounds that have been raised in his name for MND charities.

"I would like to thank the Rugby League community and everyone for their outpouring of love and support since Rob's diagnosis. I truly appreciate every message of support, and fundraising that has been done.

"My priority is to make Rob proud, and to bring our three children up as Rob would want and ensure their happiness and wellbeing.

"We will continue to keep Rob's legacy alive. We will continue to 'bang the drum' and do our best to try and help others. We take comfort from how much people's love and continued support meant to Rob through his most vulnerable times.

"He was simply the best."

