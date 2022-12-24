'Sleep well you scum': dad's fury as wheelchair-adapted van of disabled rugby league icon Rob Burrow vandalised

Rob Burrow. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The father of a disabled former rugby league star whose accessible van was vandalised while they were out for a family meal has branded the culprit "scum".

Rob Burrow, 40, was in a restaurant with his family in Castleford in West Yorkshire, and his wheelchair-adapted van was parked outside.

But when the family emerged after the meal, they found to their horror that the van had been scratched up.

Former Leeds legend Mr Burrow suffers from motor neurone disease and is a charity fundraiser for other people who suffer from the debilitating condition.

He was made an MBE in 2021 for his services to sport and to the community of people with motor neurone disease.

Well oh well - my family went out, with my wonderful Son Rob, for a lovely meal at Rockello’s in Glasshoughton Castleford tonight.Unfortunately a disgrace of a person decided to scratch all over Rob’s Disability van 🥲how low are some people hey ! Sleep well you scum of a person — Geoff Burrow (@burrow_geoff) December 23, 2022

His father Geoff Burrow said after the vile incident: "Unfortunately a disgrace of a person decided to scratch all over Rob's disability van.

"How low are some people hey! Sleep well you scum of a person."

It comes after his son attended the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards on Wednesday, as his friend and former teammate Kevin Sinfield was given the BBC Special Award for his fundraising for motor neurone disease.

Mr Burrow with his family. Picture: Getty

Mr Burrow won the Helen Rollason Award.

He said at the glitzy gala: "I'm inspired to keep going by my friend Kevin Sinfield, the guy who makes the impossible possible, and my family as a whole who have put their family on hold to care for me.

"Especially my beautiful wife Lindsey and my amazing kids. Lindsey did not expect to sign up for this but she puts me first and foremost.'I'm not here without her sacrifice.

"Lastly, this is for all the MND warriors out there, we will not stop with finding a cure. Thanks for your help."