'The hardest thing is not being the dad I want to be': Ex-rugby star Rob Burrow praises his carer wife as he fights MND

Rob Burrow has opened up about his battle with MND. Picture: ITV/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Ex-rugby star Rob Burrow has opened up about his battle against MND, praising his carer wife for her support.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking in the documentary Lindsey and Rob: Living with MND, the former rugby player opened up about his condition, saying it made him "appreciate" the "little things in life".

Rob, 40, was diagnosed with MND in 2019. He now needs round-the-clock care and his weight has dropped to just 7st.

He is non-verbal and can only eat liquidised food spoon fed to him by Lindsey, who is the mother of his three children.

He also has to sleep downstairs and sometimes needs the help of a ventilator to decrease high levels of carbon dioxide in his body.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Rob Burrow's wife cares for him. Picture: ITV

"The hardest thing for me is not being able to be the dad I want to be," he said.

"I would give anything to be able to kick a ball with my son or read the kids a bedtime story. It's the small things and things that often we take for granted that having MND makes you appreciate."

Rob also praised his supportive wife, who looks after him and their three children while also working part-time as a physiotherapist for the NHS.

"I am extremely proud of Lindsey. I have nothing but admiration for her. Without her, I wouldn't be here today," he said.

Read more: Loving wife of ex-rugby star Rob Burrow carries him around the house as he fights MND

Read more: Kevin Sinfield says carrying Rob Burrow across marathon finish line was based only around 'friendship'

Lindsey carrying Rob Burrow around the house. Picture: ITV

The couple's two older children - Macy, 11, and Maya, 7 - were also interviewed for the documentary.

Macy said: "I think we always had a super mum," with Maya adding: "We had before a super mum, but now we've got an even super-er mum."

Macy went on to say: "Mummy and daddy have raised a lot of money for motor neurone disease.

"This makes me very proud and how lucky I am to have parents like that and they're just amazing to raise awareness.

"Now no one has to explain what MND is anymore."

Maya and Macy Burrow. Picture: ITV

Speaking during the ITV documentary on Thursday evening, Lindsey vowed to continue looking after her husband "while I'm physically able".

She previously told The Mirror: "We haven’t really discussed the option of carers.

"We don’t want ­stairlifts, hoists and things, for me it can become quite clinical."You just want to do what you can, while you can, for as long as you can.

"He’s my husband, I want to care for him. You say those vows, in sickness and in health, that’s what you want to do.

"He’ll often say: 'Thank you for looking after me, I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you doing these things.' I know how grateful he is.

"It’s not easy being a carer, but when I look at what Rob has had taken from him I’ve nothing to moan about."

Reality of Rob Burrow's life with MND to be shown in ITV documentary

It comes after Rob's former teammate Kevin Sinfield carried him across the finish line at Leeds Marathon after pushing him for more than 26 miles.

Millions have been raised for MND research and care thanks to Rob, Lindsey and Kevin tirelessly fundraising.

Lindsey added Rob's former teammate Kevin Sinfield should be awarded a knighthood for his fundraising efforts.

Rob spent his whole career at Leeds, making 492 appearances. He also won 15 caps for England and five for Great Britain.