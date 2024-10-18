Robbie Williams opens up about mental health troubles in impassioned tribute to Liam Payne

Robbie Williams and Liam Payne. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Robbie Williams has called for kindness and empathy in a heartbreaking tribute to Liam Payne.

One Direction legend Payne, 31, died on Wednesday after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He died of multiple traumas and "internal and external haemorrhage", a post-mortem examination report said.

Williams acted as a mentor to One Direction during the band’s 2010 appearance on The X Factor.

Heartbroken Williams expressed “shock, sadness and confusion” in an impassioned tribute to the late star.

“They were all cheeky and lovely,” he wrote.

“I enjoyed the lighthearted p***takery and thought about all the times I was that cheeky p***taker with the pop stars that had gone before me when I was in Take That

“ Our paths have crossed ever since that day and I’m fond of them all. Liam’s trials and tribulations were very similar to mine, so it made sense to reach out and offer what I could. So I did.”

He added: “I still had my demons at 31,” – Payne’s age when he tragically passed away.

“I relapsed. I was in pain. I was in pain because I relapsed. I relapsed because of a multitude of painful reasons. I remember Heath Ledger passing and thinking ‘I’m next’.

“By the grace of God and/or dumb luck I’m still here.”

Pleading with fans to show kindness, he continued: “As individuals though we have the power to change ourselves. We can be kinder. We can be more empathic. We can at least try to be more compassionate towards ourselves, our family, our friends, strangers in life and strangers on the internet.

“Even famous strangers need your compassion.

“What a Handsome Talented boy. What a tragic painful loss for his friends, family, fans and by the looks of the energy this moment has created - The World.”

He ended his tribute: “Be Kind.”

Liam’s One Direction bandmates have shared tributes to the singer following his death.

Liam Payne attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 i. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson said that they miss Payne "terribly" after his death on Wednesday, following a fall from a hotel room in Buenos Aires.

They said in a statement: "We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

"But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.

"For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us.

"We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."

Individual tributes from Payne’s bandmates have also trickled in since his death.

One Direction members ‘devastated’ and will miss Liam Payne ‘terribly’

Horan said he would "cherish every moment" they had together, adding that the "bond and friendship" they had "doesn't happen often in a lifetime".

"I'm absolutely devastated about the passing of my amazing friend, Liam. It just doesn't feel real," Horan said.

"Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure.

"All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness.

"We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn't happen often in a lifetime.

One Direction pose at tables during The BRIT Awards 2012. Picture: Getty

"I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently. I sadly didn't know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It's heartbreaking.

"My love and condolences go out to Geoff, Karen, Ruth, Nicola and of course his son Bear. Thank you for everything, Payno. Love you brother."

Liam Payne was found dead after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old's cause of death has been confirmed as a skull fracture, as well as multiple other severe injuries.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances behind his untimely death.

Officers said they found drugs and alcohol in Payne's hotel room.