British Airways crew member found dead in Johannesburg street

Robert Gay was found dead after a night out with colleagues. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Police are investigating after a British Airways cabin crew member was mysteriously found dead on a street in South Africa with "no visible injuries".

Robert Gay, 52, was found dead in Johannesburg earlier this month hours after arriving on a flight from Heathrow.

He had been on a night out with colleagues but reportedly later became separated from them.

An investigation source told MailOnline: "It appears he was walking back to crew hotel and got separated from his friends and was found dead at 4am on February 5.

"It is suspected that the cause of death was a heart attack, although the full post mortem results are awaited."

He was found unconscious but with "no visible injuries", according to reports.

One colleague posted on Facebook: "We had a wonderful evening with steak and wine and put the world to rights reminiscing about the good ol' BA days.

"So shocked and saddened that you're gone Rob. You truly were one of the nicest, kindest and most interesting gentleman I've ever had the pleasure of meeting."

A British Airways spokesperson said: "We’re deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts and sincere condolences are with our colleague's family and friends at this sad time.

"We're providing support to all of our colleagues that may be affected by this sad news."

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office added: "We are providing consular assistance following the death of a British man in South Africa."