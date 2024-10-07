Exclusive

Robert Jenrick insists he was 'defending UK special forces' after claim they 'kill rather than capture' terrorists

Robert Jenrick defended his comments. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Robert Jenrick has insisted that he was "defending UK special forces" after claiming they "kill rather than capture" terrorists due to EU law.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC's Iain Dale, Mr Jenrick said that military planners need "complete freedom" to take action without being limited by EU law.

"The point is this: the military planners who are determining how we intervene are having their discretion fettered by our human rights apparatus," he said.

"So instead of sending members of the special forces to detain an individual, from whom one might get intelligence, we are sending in a drone strike to take lethal action. That is not sensible."

He later added: "We've got to be giving our military planners complete freedom to take action within the law."

When told that his claims had undermined the special forces, Mr Jenrick said: "I would not wish that to be the case.

"I was defending them and saying that we have to find a better way in which the military planners, the generals and the ministers, are able to take the right decision in our national interest and to protect the lives of those brave men and women."

Robert Jenrick on his SAS 'killings' comments

Mr Jenrick, a former immigration minister, made the claim in a campaign video posted on X (formerly Twitter), where he stated: "Our special forces are killing rather than capturing terrorists because our lawyers tell us that if they are caught, the European court will set them free."

He has also pledged to remove the UK from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) if he is successful in his bid to become the Conservative Party leader and then win a General Election.

However, Mr Jenrick’s comments have sparked widespread criticism, including from his fellow leadership contender, Tom Tugendhat.

The former lieutenant colonel said: "I think what he said is wrong and I’m afraid demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of military operations and the law of armed conflict.

"Tugendhat expressed concern that such statements could send the wrong message.

"I’m extremely concerned that such words should not be seen in any way to encourage people to take any action other than to surrender to British forces when asked to do so.

"I think he’s wrong and demonstrates a fundamental lack of understanding."

Labour has also condemned the comments, with a source calling for an apology.

"Robert Jenrick’s ludicrous attempt to politicise our special forces shows you how far the Tories have fallen. He should apologise. Our brave service men and women deserve better than this," they said.