Exclusive

Robert Jenrick insists he was 'defending UK special forces' after claim they 'kill rather than capture' terrorists

7 October 2024, 23:03 | Updated: 7 October 2024, 23:40

Robert Jenrick defended his comments.
Robert Jenrick defended his comments. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Robert Jenrick has insisted that he was "defending UK special forces" after claiming they "kill rather than capture" terrorists due to EU law.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC's Iain Dale, Mr Jenrick said that military planners need "complete freedom" to take action without being limited by EU law.

"The point is this: the military planners who are determining how we intervene are having their discretion fettered by our human rights apparatus," he said.

"So instead of sending members of the special forces to detain an individual, from whom one might get intelligence, we are sending in a drone strike to take lethal action. That is not sensible."

He later added: "We've got to be giving our military planners complete freedom to take action within the law."

Read more: Robert Jenrick challenged to justify claim UK special forces 'kill rather than capture' terrorists due to EU law

Read more: Tory leadership candidate Robert Jenrick claims terror suspects 'waltz in on small boats'

When told that his claims had undermined the special forces, Mr Jenrick said: "I would not wish that to be the case.

"I was defending them and saying that we have to find a better way in which the military planners, the generals and the ministers, are able to take the right decision in our national interest and to protect the lives of those brave men and women."

Robert Jenrick on his SAS 'killings' comments

Mr Jenrick, a former immigration minister, made the claim in a campaign video posted on X (formerly Twitter), where he stated: "Our special forces are killing rather than capturing terrorists because our lawyers tell us that if they are caught, the European court will set them free."

He has also pledged to remove the UK from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) if he is successful in his bid to become the Conservative Party leader and then win a General Election.

However, Mr Jenrick’s comments have sparked widespread criticism, including from his fellow leadership contender, Tom Tugendhat.

The former lieutenant colonel said: "I think what he said is wrong and I’m afraid demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of military operations and the law of armed conflict.

"Tugendhat expressed concern that such statements could send the wrong message.

"I’m extremely concerned that such words should not be seen in any way to encourage people to take any action other than to surrender to British forces when asked to do so.

"I think he’s wrong and demonstrates a fundamental lack of understanding."

Labour has also condemned the comments, with a source calling for an apology.

"Robert Jenrick’s ludicrous attempt to politicise our special forces shows you how far the Tories have fallen. He should apologise. Our brave service men and women deserve better than this," they said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Survivor Michal Ohana speaks as members of the Jewish community wave electronic candles as they gather at a park in Sydney, Australia

Countries commemorate first anniversary of Hamas attack on Israel

Play Store app icon on smartphone screen

US judge orders Google to open its Android app store to competition

Cissy Houston singing

Cissy Houston, Whitney’s Grammy-winning mother, dies at 91

The pair reportedly broke up a few weeks ago.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori 'headed for divorce' after splitting 'weeks ago'

Election 2024 Trump

Trump suggests migrants who commit murder do so because ‘it’s in their genes’

Tunisia's President Kais Saied waving

Tunisia’s Kais Saied wins second term after cracking down on opposition

Mrs Vardy lost the original case after a judge ruled it was "substantially true" that she had leaked Mrs Rooney's private information

Wagatha Christie dispute returns to court as Rebekah Vardy challenges Coleen Rooney's £1.8m legal costs

Dr Janine Parody and her dog

Vet reprimanded for taking cat home without owner's permission instead of putting it down

Idan Shtivi

Israeli hostage Idan Shtivi confirmed dead a year on from October 7 attack

Mideast War Anniversary Gaza Destruction

US spends record amount on military aid to Israel in last year

A man walks past a crater caused by an Israeli airstrike

Israeli military ‘to launch operations on Lebanon’s southern coast’

Victoria Taylor vanished on September 30.

Police searching for Victoria Taylor reveal new sighting of missing mum as expert divers scour river

Hurricane Milton seen from above

Hurricane Milton strengthens to Category 5 amid Florida evacuation preparations

R Kelly at the Billboard Music Awards in 2000 in Los Angeles

US Supreme Court declines to hear appeal from jailed singer R Kelly

A teenager has been stabbed at Sloane Square Tube station

Boy, 15, rushed to hospital after stabbing at Sloane Square Tube station

Elon Musk wearing a Make America Great Again cap

US Supreme Court will not hear appeal from Musk’s X over warrant in Trump case

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police have advised drivers to avoid the road and find an "alternate" route

Major incident declared after 'school bus' carrying 70 passengers crashes in Northern Ireland
Teachers Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin, and a student, were stabbed at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford

Girl who stabbed teachers and pupil carried knives to school from age of seven, court hears
People protest on the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel and call for the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s house, in Jer

War rages on multiple fronts as Israel marks one year since Hamas attack

Ex-Met Police officer David Carrick

Former Met Police officer David Carrick charged with eight sexual offences against two women
1,000 members of staff have lost their jobs in today's deal.

TGI Fridays to close 35 restaurants in deal to save high-street chain - see full list

The asteroid Dimorphos

Spacecraft blasts off to investigate scene of defensive cosmic crash

Tizi Hodson, 70, from Gedney Hill in Lincolnshire originally applied for a job as a motorcycle stunt rider in January 1976

Woman gets reply about dream job application 48 years after sending it

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti

Kosovo lifts border crossing ban on entry of products from Serbia

Boris Johnson said Sue Gray was 'always a goner'

Boris Johnson tells LBC Sue Gray was 'always a goner' and in 'retrospect' was never the right person for Starmer role
Stephen Cox was found guilty of 14 counts, and not guilty on four

GP jailed for slew of indecent assaults against female patients

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Helen Holland lost her fight for life after being hit by a police motorbike

Met Police officer charged over death of great-grandmother, 81, hit by motorbike in royal escort through London
Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit