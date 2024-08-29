US politician given life sentence for murder of investigative journalist found stabbed to death

29 August 2024, 06:15 | Updated: 29 August 2024, 06:17

Robert Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, was found guilty of the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German
Robert Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, was found guilty of the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A jury in the US has found a Democratic former politician guilty of murder in the killing of an investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of his conduct in elected office.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Robert Telles hung his head, shaking it slightly from side to side as the verdict was read on Wednesday in Clark County District Court, Nevada.

Jurors deliberated for nearly 12 hours after hearing eight days of evidence in his trial, which began August 12.

Telles, 47, has been jailed without bail since his arrest several days after Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German was found stabbed to death in a side yard of his home over Labour Day weekend 2022.

Robert Telles arrives in court
Robert Telles arrives in court. Picture: Getty

Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.

Telles faces life in prison without parole, life with parole eligibility at 20 years, or 20 to 50 years in prison.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said outside the courtroom that he was surprised by the length of time the jury deliberated but is confident jurors carefully considered evidence.

"The jury hit the ball out of the park this time," he said. "They hit a home run by getting the right verdict."

Telles denied killing Mr German. He alleged a broad conspiracy of people framed him for Mr German's killing in retaliation for his effort to root out corruption he saw in his office.

"I am not the kind of person who would stab someone. I didn't kill Mr German," he testified. "And that's my testimony."

District Judge Michelle Leavitt talks during a hearing for a juror question during deliberations for Robert Telles charged with murder
District Judge Michelle Leavitt talks during a hearing for a juror question during deliberations for Robert Telles charged with murder. Picture: Getty

Telles' wife and mother were in the court hallway and spoke with defence lawyer Robert Draskovich and co-counsel Michael Horvath after the verdict was read.

They are expected to be called as character witnesses during the penalty hearing.

Prosecutors planned to call Mr German's brother, Jay German, and two sisters, Jill Zwerg and Julie Smith.

Jessica Coleman, a co-worker in the troubled county office who attended the trial, sobbed as she exited the courtroom after the verdict was read.

"Finally. Finally," she said. "Finally the system is working."

Mr Draskovich showed the jury an image during closing arguments on Monday of a person whose profile didn't look like Telles' driving a maroon SUV that evidence showed was key to the crime.

He noted that none of Mr German's blood or DNA was found on Telles, in his vehicle or at his home.

He asked jurors to ask themselves, "What evidence is missing?"

Prosecutor Christopher Hamner told jurors that finding Telles guilty would be like "connecting the dots" based on overwhelming evidence they heard - including DNA that matched Telles found beneath Mr German's fingernails.

Mr Hamner maintained that Mr German fought to the death with his attacker and that Telles blamed Mr German for destroying his career, ruining his reputation and threatening his marriage.

Family members of Jeff German react to the guilty verdict
Family members of Jeff German react to the guilty verdict. Picture: Alamy

Telles, an attorney who practiced civil law before he was elected in 2018, lost his primary for a second elected term after Mr German's stories appeared in the Las Vegas Review-Journal in May and June 2022.

They described turmoil and bullying at the Clark County Public Administrator/Guardian office and a romantic relationship between Telles and an employee.

Mr German, 69, was a respected journalist who spent 44 years covering crime, courts and corruption in Las Vegas.

About a dozen of his family members and friends watched the trial. They declined as a group to comment. Katherine Jacobsen, US, Canada and Caribbean program coordinator at the Committee to Protect Journalists, issued a statement within minutes of the verdict being read.

It mourned Mr German's death and said the verdict "sends an important message that the killing of journalists will not be tolerated".

"It is vital that the murder of journalists should be taken seriously and perpetrators held accountable," Ms Jacobsen said.

Mr German was the only journalist killed in the US in 2022, according to the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists.

The non-profit has records of 17 media workers killed in the US since 1992.

Robert Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, was found guilty in the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German
Robert Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, was found guilty in the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. Picture: Getty

