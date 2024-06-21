Football legend Roberto Baggio hospitalised after gang targeted him and his family in terrifying raid at his home

Italian football legend Roberto Baggio was hospitalised after a gang attacked him in his home. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Italian football legend Roberto Baggio has been rushed to hospital after being attacked by an armed gang in a robbery at his home.

He was attacked while watching Italy’s 1-0 defeat to Spain at his home - a villa in Altavilla Vicentina in northern Italy.

Police said Baggio and his family were victims of a ‘home robbery’ during the football match in an ordeal that lasted about 40 minutes.

According to reports, Baggio tried to fight off five armed men after they reportedly broke into his property.

Roberto Baggio pictured at a fashion show last year. Picture: Alamy

He was unable to hold them off and he was locked in a cupboard with his family while the robbers took watches and jewellery from his home. Eventually Baggio managed to free himself and called the police.

He spent the night in hospital and needed stitches after the attack.

He is understood to have been pistol-whipped during the attack with local reports describing the star being “struck by the butt of a weapon.”

The ordeal began at around 10pm local time when five robbers broke into the home o the Ballon d’Or winner and his family.

He eventually managed to break down the door of the cupboard and wa taken to a nearby A&E where he was given stitches.

The footballer is a native of Caldogno in northern Italy, not far from the villa’s location. He has been living there for the past 15 years, at the villa on a hill overlooking Altavilla Vicentina. The villa is isolated and is in the centre of a large wooded area.

He lives there with his wife Andreina and his three children.