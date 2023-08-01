Family heartbreak as 'cute and clever' boy, 5, dies in pool just one hour after arriving for holiday with parents

1 August 2023, 17:17 | Updated: 1 August 2023, 17:41

Robin Caliskal died on a family holiday on Monday
Robin Caliskal died on a family holiday on Monday. Picture: Cemal Caliskal

By Kit Heren

A family have been left heartbroken after their little boy died in apparent freak accident in a swimming pool this week, just an hour after they arrived on holiday.

Robin Caliskal, 5, was found dead at the pool in the Atlantic Reach resort in the Cornwall town of Newquay on Monday.

He had helped his parents, Ferzane and Cemal Caliskal, pitch their tent outside, before they all headed to the pool with Robin's six month-old brother, Renas.

His mother Ferzane went to the baby pool with Renas, while father Cemal went with Robin to the main pool.

Tragedy struck when Robin told Cemal that he wanted to go back and see his mother and brother.

Robin Caliskan
Robin Caliskan. Picture: Cemal Caliskal

He got into difficulty while walking over. His parents said that they didn't notice him because of the "low lighting" and "barriers" at the pool complex.

Mr Caliskal said: "I want every parent to see this story, this can't happen again. We are suffering pain and we don't want any parents to have a similar feeling. We just wanted to share this to stop it happening again, to any other parents and any other children."

Mr Caliskal said Robin "loved hugs" and was a "very cute and clever" boy.

"He was intelligent and his handwriting, he could write with both hands," he said. Robin adored his baby brother Renas and "would love to put him on his legs and rock him".

Robin Caliskal
Robin Caliskal. Picture: Cemal Caliskal

Atlantic Reach said on their Facebook page: "We have closed our Leisure Club for the remainder of this evening. We do apologise for this short notice.

"UPDATE to say that the Leisure Club will open as normal for gym & classes at 06:30 tomorrow (Tuesday 1st August) meanwhile the indoor pool will remain closed until at least 12 noon."

Atlantic Reach said later: "We do not feel it is appropriate to comment further at this stage, except to say our thoughts are with the family at this time. Atlantic Reach is committed to supporting our guests and community, as well as our team that provided immediate assistance. As such we respectfully ask that all those affected are given time and space at this distressing time.”

Police are investigating Robin's death, alongside the local council.

Robin Caliskal
Robin Caliskal. Picture: Cemal Caliskal

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a child at a holiday park in Newquay. Police were informed by the ambulance service that a five-year-old boy had drowned in a swimming pool within Atlantic Reach Holiday Park, yesterday afternoon (Monday 31 July).

"The boy is from the Plymouth area and his next of kin are aware, the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is to be prepared for the coroner. Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police along with representatives from Cornwall Council Health and Safety are undertaking enquiries in relation to the circumstances surrounding this death."

NASA Voyager

Nasa hears signal from Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistakenly cutting contact

Amy-Rose Wilson was killed in the crash

Mother dies after being 'driven off the road by Albanian drugs gang' as partner rushed to hospital after horror smash
The Chinese zoo has insisted the bear is, in fact, a bear

Tens of thousands of people turn up at zoo in China to see 'man bear'

David Hunter visited his wife's grave for the first time on Tuesday

Emotional David Hunter visits wife's grave in Cyprus for the first time after release from prison for her mercy-killing
APTOPIX Greece Wildfires

Greece planning tougher penalties for arson following a spate of wildfires

Alicia was spotted during an FBI raid.

Missing US teenager Alicia Navarro ‘hung her head and cried’ as FBI raided Montana home with guns drawn
Costa has seen a backlash online

Fury as Costa Coffee uses cartoon image of 'trans man' with mastectomy scars as customers threaten to boycott chain
Nigeriens protest

Niger crisis deepens as France plans to evacuate following coup

Thomas Straker posted the picture to his millions of followers on Instagram

'You can take our flavours but won't hire our people': London chef slammed for only hiring white men
A skyscraper in Moscow has been attacked by a drone for the second time in two days

Russia accuses Ukraine of second drone attack in three days on Moscow skyscraper

