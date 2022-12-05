Robotic dog Dave lands 'job' at Heathrow as firms look to improve safety and efficiency on construction projects

The robot is providing 3D laser scans of the ongoing refurb of a cargo tunnel dating back to the 1960s. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Heathrow Aiport has 'hired' a robot dog called Dave as firms trialling the tech look to improve safety and efficiency on major construction projects.

Dave is developed by American engineering and robotic company Boston Dynamics, and is being trialed in partnership with global consultancy and construction firm, Mace.

The robot is providing 3D laser scans of the ongoing refurb of a cargo tunnel dating back to the 1960s.

Mark Reynolds, group chairman and chief executive of Mace said: “The introduction of our new robot colleague, Dave, at Heathrow is a fantastic demonstration of the future of our industry.

"Robots will never replace people in construction – but this pilot shows how they have the potential to drive greater efficiency, capture records digitally and improve safety and delivery.”

Read: Labour to scrap 'indefensible' House of Lords in first term under new plans to shake up constitution

Read: Millions of employees will be able to ask for flexible working on day one of new job under new legislation

Mace’s Heathrow project landed on the name 'Dave' after a competition was held to find him a moniker.

The firms say Dave allows the project team work more safely by reducing trips, accidents and slips, particularly in slippery, dark, or hazardous locations, while swiftly retrieving data from the site.

This data is then used alongside augmented reality and 3D models to track progress and accuracy on the renovation work to bring the structure – used to move cargo and luggage across the airport – in line with new regulations.

Mace’s Heathrow project landed on the name 'Dave' after a competition was held to find him a moniker. Picture: Alamy

Emma Gilthorpe, Chief Operating Officer at Heathrow, said: “Heathrow’s vision is to give passengers the best airport experience in the world and, in order to do that, we need great people, and we also need innovation.

"Dave the Dog has been a fantastic innovation enabling us to perform the tasks that we need to do – using robotics and automation.”

Mr Reynolds added: “Passengers at Heathrow may never notice the difference – but, hopefully, they’ll be pleased to know Dave is working round the clock to make sure the airport runs as smoothly as possible in the future.”

Mace is among the first construction firms to adopt the technology in the UK, if the trial is deemed successful, it will look to use the tech on other major construction projects around the country.